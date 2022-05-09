Plans for a 100-unit apartment complex near the intersection of Commerce Boulevard and the Dakota Rail Regional Trail on the eastern shore of Lake Langdon were rejected by the Mound City Council at its April 26 meeting.
After a lengthy discussion, the council voted no on revised development applications from Northland Real Estate Group for the proposed apartment complex. Several residents came before the council to share their concerns about the proposed development.
One of the main concerns for residents was that the Northland Mound project would terminate their ability to access Lake Langdon, although there was debate about the scope of the existing easement and whether or not it provides access for the public or only identified residents in nearby properties. Residents pointed out that they already have a difficult time accessing the lake because the road that would have provided them access was filled in by the current property owners in the early 2000s.
Other residents expressed concern about soil and wetland issues, and the developer mis-representing the size of the property in question and the tax benefit for the city of Mound.
The main sticking point for the council regarding the development was the need for a road vacation. Northland Mound contended that the rights-of-ways under consideration were undeveloped and unused, but councilmember Paula Larson provided information that the roads had previously been used by a business that closed in the 1980s and were illegally filled in.
The council also expressed concern because the roads in question deal with water access, a valuable commodity in Mound. In addition, it also brought to the council’s attention that the Department of Natural Resource (DNR) sent a letter to the city indicating it is not in favor of the proposed road vacation because it “does not clearly state how the vacation is to be of public benefit.”
Ultimately, the council voted no on a resolution related to street vacation, which the project depended on. As a result, the council was forced to vote no on the plat approval, conditional use permit, and a public lands permit. The council tabled a resolution pertaining to the land sale in order to give time for its legal counsel to provide a recommendation.
In other news, Mound Police Sergeant Tim Sonnek reported that a new social worker, Jen Withrow, will be joining the police department as part of an expanded social worker program through Hennepin County. Withrow previously worked in Carver County.
The council also approved an agreement for a Hennepin County Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Ambassador program at the Surfside Park boat launch. Ben Brandt, operations manager at Waterfront Restoration, a company based out of Long Lake, explained to the council that the company has received grant money from Hennepin County to conduct the new AIS pilot program.
The program will staff AIS ambassadors at five lakes throughout Hennepin County during peak boating times on weekends. The ambassadors’ primary objectives will be to educate the public on how to conduct their own thorough inspections of their own watercraft, and to explain the threats of invasive species and the potential ramifications of AIS being introduced in Hennepin County lakes or other lakes around the state.
