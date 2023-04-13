Hennepin County Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette shared an update on Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District Court with the Mound City Council at its March 28 meeting. The Fourth Judicial District Court is the largest of the 10 districts in the Minnesota Judicial Branch and serves 1.3 million residents within the 45 cities that make up Hennepin County.
According to Barnette, some of the key priorities that the court is currently working to address include reducing case backlog due to the pandemic and keeping up with interpreter requests. The court is also seeing an increased need for services for defendants experiencing addiction and mental health issues, more public defenders to reduce the number of self-represented litigants and defendants, and more caseworkers for the Child in Need of Protective Services (CHIP) program.
In addition, Barnette noted that the court is concerned that the number of serious felony filings has been increasing each year.
“For 2022, we had the highest level of felonies filed in Hennepin County… 7,500 or so,” said Barnette. “And so, with that number going up, that really hurts us with trying to deal with the number of cases we had during the pandemic.”
Barnette shared that the court has struggled with an exodus of staff members, as it lost over a third of its workforce in a year. He explained that the court is constantly hiring and training new people and getting them up to speed, which slows them down. The court is also limited because it can’t pay as much as the private or federal public sector.
One of the things that the court is doing to address the case backlog is working with its justice partners to set up resolution days in May in different locations to move cases through faster.
Councilmember Sherrie Pugh also asked Barnette about the rise in carjackings among juveniles. Barnette explained that the court has changed its criteria for juvenile sentencing to make carjacking a more severe offense and is keeping more juveniles who are charged with carjacking in custody rather than releasing them.
In other news, Mayor Jason Holt shared that Mound’s water infrastructure bill was recently tabled by the Minnesota Senate, but the council won’t know the final outcome until May at the end of the legislative session. The council encouraged residents to call their legislators to urge them to vote for the bill. Along with that, Mayor Holt invited residents to visit the city’s website to keep up with the latest news on Mound’s water issues and find resources for getting their water tested.
In addition, the council approved changes to its code related to alcohol consumption in public places in the city. Previously, the code stated that no alcohol could be consumed in public places, but the council decided to update it to state that alcohol consumption would be permitted when dispensed by an organization or association which has first obtained a written permit. The council specifically designated Surfside Park and Beach, Mound Harbor District Park, and the Mound Fire Department and City Hall Campus as the current allowed public spaces where alcohol may be consumed by permit.
The city also approved revisions to its utilities code to update stormwater requirements of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency regarding illegal disposal and dumping, industrial or construction activity discharges, and enforcement.
In addition, the council approved a text amendment to its zoning code related to shoreland regulations. The ordinance was revised to include the term “mixed use” in the list of non-residential districts to which impervious surface requirements apply. Smith explained that the need for the shoreland update was identified during recent development reviews as the code had only stated business and industrial zones, although the city has always historically applied the code to its mixed-use districts.
Another agenda item for the council was to approve a conditional use permit amendment to allow seasonal outdoor dining at Al and Alma’s Restaurant on the existing outdoor landscaped area. Sarah Smith, community development director, explained that there won’t be any net increase in seating capacity for the restaurant, as it plans to reduce indoor seating to accommodate outdoor seating.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.