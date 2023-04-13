Hennepin County Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette shared an update on Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District Court with the Mound City Council at its March 28 meeting. The Fourth Judicial District Court is the largest of the 10 districts in the Minnesota Judicial Branch and serves 1.3 million residents within the 45 cities that make up Hennepin County.

According to Barnette, some of the key priorities that the court is currently working to address include reducing case backlog due to the pandemic and keeping up with interpreter requests. The court is also seeing an increased need for services for defendants experiencing addiction and mental health issues, more public defenders to reduce the number of self-represented litigants and defendants, and more caseworkers for the Child in Need of Protective Services (CHIP) program.

Load comments