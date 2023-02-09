IMG_20230124_191302896_HDR.jpg

At the Jan. 24 meeting, the Mound City Council recognized Scott Bjorlin and Scott Price of the former Scotty B’s restaurant for their longstanding service and support of the broader Westonka community. (Submitted photo)

The Mound City Council appointed Kevin Castellano to fill the council seat that was vacated by Mayor Jason Holt to serve the remainder of that council term expiring Dec. 31, 2024.

After interviewing the three candidates at their meeting Jan. 24, council members used ranked choice voting which resulted in a three-way tie with each candidate receiving eight points. The council had previously agreed that, in the event of a tie, the mayor would choose who to appoint and he selected Castellano.

Load comments