As of July 1, a new Minnesota law allows the sale of food and beverages containing small amounts of hemp-derived tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). At its July 26 meeting, the Mound City Council discussed the new legislation and potential impacts and regulations around THC product sales.
The new law allows THC products to be sold if certain requirements are met, including that there are not more than five milligrams of THC per dose and 50 milligrams of THC per container; the purchaser is at least 21 years old; and the products are not marketed towards children.
City Administrator Eric Hoversten explained to the council that there is currently no state-level license required in order to sell THC Products and the Minnesota State Board of Pharmacy which oversees THC products does not test or approve products prior to their sale. He also pointed out that these products have been creeping into the marketplace for a while.
The new law includes minimal regulation and cities are left to establish individual regulations that can be tailored to the local needs of the community. In order to give the council time to study the impacts of THC product sales and develop appropriate restrictions, the council directed city staff to draft a resolution for a moratorium on sales for one year which will likely be voted on at the Aug. 23 meeting.
In other business, Hennepin County District 6 Commissioner Chris LaTondresse provided an update to the council about how the Hennepin County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are being used. District 7 Commissioner Kevin Anderson spoke to the council about the topic earlier in the year. Mound is split by districts 6 and 7 within the county.
Hennepin County received a one-time allocation of $246 million to respond to the economic and public health impacts of COVID-19. According to LaTondresse, the county has prioritized housing stability, public safety, and supporting small businesses.
LaTondresse shared that Hennepin County is currently experiencing an intersecting crisis of a shortage of affordable housing and homelessness. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has helped 5,800 households with more than $48 million in emergency rental assistance as part of a federal grant program which is separate from ARPA. In District 6, $5.1 million of that total has been given to 650 households, including over $100,000 to over 17 households in Mound.
Since these payments are not sustainable or permanent, the county has also made a $91 million dollar housing investment. The goal is to help 1,000 homeless people and create 2,000 affordable housing units. Part of that strategy involves transitioning hotels acquired for Covid-19 isolation shelters into long term housing with single room occupancy. LaTondresse also called attention to the Embedded Social Worker program in police departments. There are seven of them in District 6 and Mound has one through the Orono police department.
Along with that, LaTondresse mentioned that the county has been supporting small businesses by providing $71 million dollars in grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Over $9.5 million of that total has gone to District 6, including 21 grants totaling $222,000 to Mound small businesses. LaTondresse also highlighted Hennepin County Elevate, a program which offers businesses in Hennepin County free advising and up to 25 hours of one-on-one consultation with private and nonprofit business advisors to provide practical business support.
The council pushed LaTondresse for his help in driving forward the trail crossing on County Road 15 for Dakota Trail and asked him to look into the policies regarding the bridge dedication for Eli Hart. The council also suggested adding a service center at the Mound library for things like passport photos.
In addition, the council brought up concerns regarding the mutual aid compact between local fire departments. Councilmember Phil Velsor explained that the Mound Fire Department has been responding to lots of calls in local communities and feels that this aid is not being reciprocated. He asked for compensation and explained that there needs to be more intention around planning and balancing resources so that Mound is not footing the bill for the surrounding communities.
