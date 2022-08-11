As of July 1, a new Minnesota law allows the sale of food and beverages containing small amounts of hemp-derived tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). At its July 26 meeting, the Mound City Council discussed the new legislation and potential impacts and regulations around THC product sales.

The new law allows THC products to be sold if certain requirements are met, including that there are not more than five milligrams of THC per dose and 50 milligrams of THC per container; the purchaser is at least 21 years old; and the products are not marketed towards children.

