The city of Mound unanimously approved a finalized code of conduct for its city employees Jan. 28, consolidating “under one roof” multiple different policies and streamlining the reporting process for alleged misconduct.
The new code of conduct is the culmination of nearly six months of work. The council had returned to staff two previous versions of the policy, first in August and then in November of last year.
During that time, Catherine Pausche, finance director for Mound, and council member Paula Larson, who has been adamant about creating a comprehensive policy and who led the push to perfect it line by line, worked alongside the city labor attorney and advisors from the League of Minnesota Cities to put together the new code of conduct.
Though it was Larson who was at the forefront of the process that in November she had called “a labor of love,” Mayor Ray Salazar as well as the council’s three other members had each time followed Larson in voting to have the policy revised and then revised again.
The personnel policy had first come before city council as a routine item on an August 2019 meeting’s consent agenda and then as a discussion item in November. Larson had led the push both times to have the draft policy further revised, first requesting added flexibility in how and to whom complaints could be made and later requesting a meeting with the city labor attorney to ensure all lines of communication – not just those between city employees but also those between the city and the public – were addressed in the final version.
Larson had indicated during the November meeting that while reporting flexibility had been addressed she still wanted to see certain parts of the policy smoothed out, but she did not give specifics in front of council other than to voice concern about that line of communication between city employees and regular citizens.
Inserted now into the finalized version is mention of procedure for incidents that occur not just between employees but for those “involving a citizen or nonemployee,” the last wish list item for Larson in designing the new policy.
The finalized code of conduct also gives employees more options for where to go when reporting any alleged misconduct and stipulates that all complaints be made in writing. The new policy also retains from the second draft specific mention of recourse that goes beyond the city to include the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.
“This kind of sets the expectation but also provides that if anyone has concerns or observes any conduct that they feel is inappropriate that this formalizes the process in order to have those concerns addressed,” said Pausche at the Jan. 28 meeting.
Pausche cited during that recent meeting a variety of policies the city had in place related to workplace issues, as well as the city’s collective bargaining agreement and, for non-union employees, its administrative code, but she iterated that these together did not “establish an official code of conduct,” echoing in a Jan. 23 memo to mayor and council city manager Eric Hoversten’s comments from the council’s initial discussion of the policy last August.
“This policy serves to put them all under one roof and to set expectations to let employees know their rights and then to provide a reasonable and fair and equitable process if there are any concerns specifically related to harassment in the work place,” said Pausche, who later added that in being under one document, the policy would be “more in the forefront” and could easily be amended in future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.