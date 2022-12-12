20171219_210037_001.jpg

Mound Free Evangelical Church will host its annual free Christmas dinner on Dec. 21. Pictured are scenes from past events. (Submitted photos)

Mound Free Evangelical Church is celebrating the season of peace and goodwill toward all by offering its annual free steak dinner for residents of Mound and the surrounding area on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

“With Christmas being a special time to share and give thanks, it is appropriate that one of our ways of sharing and giving thanks is to host a nice sit-down candlelight dinner with good live music and companionship,” said event organizer Gary Pettis.

