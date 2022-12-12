Mound Free Evangelical Church is celebrating the season of peace and goodwill toward all by offering its annual free steak dinner for residents of Mound and the surrounding area on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
“With Christmas being a special time to share and give thanks, it is appropriate that one of our ways of sharing and giving thanks is to host a nice sit-down candlelight dinner with good live music and companionship,” said event organizer Gary Pettis.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and hors d’oeuvres will be served at that time followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The meal consists of New York steak, garlic mashed potatoes, a spinach salad, a vegetable, and an array of baked goods for dessert. Coffee, water, and soda will also be provided. Along with the meal, there will also be a small orchestra, vocalists and other artists performing throughout the evening.
The church can seat up to 125 people and all are welcome to attend, including children. The sentiment behind the event is one of community and compassion, and the church especially wants to help those in need of food or companionship.
“We don’t care who comes or why they come, we just want them to come,” said Pettis.
The idea for the steak dinner evolved out of the church’s Wednesday Night meals program, which provides a weekly free dinner year-round to members of the community. According to Pettis, the event is run entirely by 15 to 20 volunteers who wear many hats from cooking to serving tables to parking cars. The volunteers strive to create a fine dining restaurant experience complete with linens, music, candles and waiters and waitresses.
“Having the opportunity to serve and interact with our guests is the highlight of the event for all the volunteers,” said Pettis. “We hope that we can give them a nice evening and that they will return for our regular free Wednesday night dinners.”
Since the event normally fills up, those who are interested in attending the dinner must RSVP by Dec. 19 and indicate the number of people in their party. Reservations can be made by calling (952) 472-2779 or e-mailing info@moundfree.org. The Christmas dinner will take place at 2117 Commerce Boulevard in Mound.
“We want to share the blessings that we have received and we look forward to celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ with all who would like or need to attend,” said Pettis.
For more information about the dinner, contact Pettis at (612) 250-9894. To learn more about Mound Free Evangelical Church, visit https://www.moundfree.org/
