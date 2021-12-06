In the spirit of giving back during the holiday season, the Mound Free Evangelical Church is bringing back its annual Christmas Dinner.
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the Mound Evangelical Free Church will be hosting its seventh Annual Free Christmas dinner for 100 people looking for a meal or for people that just want to get out and meet some new people.
The meal will take place at Mound Evangelical Free Church at 2117 Commerce Blvd, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the serving of hors d’oeuvres at 5:15 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m.
“Since restriction are lifted and things are opening up, we decided we would do it again this year,” organizer for the Free Christmas Dinner event and member of Mound Evangelical Church Gary Pettis said. “We try to make it as nice as we can.”
The church was not able to host the dinner in 2020 due to COVID.
The Christmas meal is open to all members of the community, and is an extension of the church’s free Wednesday Night Meals program, which offers free meal every first, third, and fifth Wednesday of the month from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The church also operates a food shelf for those in need.
In the past the event served up to 125 people, but this year it will only serve 100 so organizers can follow social distancing rules a little easier, Pettis said.
“All are welcome! Come as a family, which are free, and again all are welcome! Bring a friend, or just bring yourself,” Pettis said.
With only 100 people allowed, Pettis said that reservations are required and must be submitted by Monday, Dec. 13 with the number of people in your party. To make your reservation call (952) 472-2779 or e-mail info@moundfree.org.
“People need to make reservations because we do sell out,” Pettis said.
In addition to the New York strip steak dinner, live music will be provided throughout the evening, including vocalists and artists playing piano, violin guitar etc.
Pettis said it requires around 25-30 church volunteers to pull off the event.
“Why we do this is Christmas is a time of peace, love and joy. We look forward to celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ with all who would like or need to come what ever their reason,” Pettis said.
For more information, contact Pettis at (612) 250-9894.
