Mound author Connie Claire Szarke dug deep into her global travels for her latest book, Stone Wall, a collection of 10 stories that promises to take its readers around the globe as well.
Szarke, author of three other novels, said the stories of Stone Wall bring out the different facets of human life, that her protagonist confronts a broad range of challenges through which she comes alive as an individual; at root of it all was one particular experience Szarke had across the pond.
“I used to hike along the Aran Islands off the coast of Ireland. That first story, called ‘Stone Wall,’ is set there, and I remember walking along the edge—I used to walk along there with friends I’d traveled with—and it was really frightening; you’re just expected to watch out for yourself,” said Szarke.
‘Stone Wall’ is the first of the stories in her recent collection and provides context for the book’s cover photograph—verdant cliffside sinking into the North Atlantic—a photograph that Szarke had taken during her time on the islands.
The collection is semi-autobiographical literary fiction, and her protagonist for nine of the stories is travel-struck Gloria Spencer, a woman who, like Szarke herself, takes in the world and meets with challenges that range from the fantastic and “curious” to the dangerous, “lovely” and romantic.
Scenes of Sicily, Paris, Cape Cod and Colorado, each of them drawn from Szarke’s own travel and imbued with the life of her characters, pop up as the book progresses.
The last story in the collection is “about a man who escapes a world of artifice and pretense in the land of ten thousand lakes” and who will “abide by the mystery of his new world in order to be accepted into it.”
Szarke, though mum on the “how,” did say that Gloria makes her way onto the pages of this story as well.
Szarke grew up in Murray County as Connie Claire Peterson, and she recalled a Mathilda-esque tale of books and libraries that filled her world as a child. Time spent on Lake Shetek, on the farms and prairies and in the sloughs and woodlands of southwestern Minnesota, has stayed with her, she said. Eventually, the small town adventuring led to a global wanderlust.
“The way I’ve lived or the things I have done—I’ve kept diaries for decades and decades. And those diaries give me some data about what I had done, what I’d experienced,” said Szarke.
“What happens is, when I use a little bit of that stuff in my writing, I enlarge it all with fiction. I just start making up a whole bunch more stuff,” she said. “My brain, my mind, is really functioning just great when I start writing because I’m open 100 percent on that.”
Previous books by Szarke include Delicate Armor, A Stone for Amer and Lady in the Moon, which together make up a trilogy.
Szarke taught French for 30 years at Chaska and with her retirement enrolled in writing classes through the Loft Literary Center with the time now to pick up what she had started back in Murray County.
“What I always enjoyed about creative writing would begin with the first sentence that popped out of my imagination, flowed through the pen, and landed onto an empty page,” said Szarke. “I am delighted from the moment I can sense all my characters are taking over. They’re inviting me to join them in doing their final draft for a novel.”
Copies of Stone Wall and Other Stories are available through Amazon as well as Barnes & Noble’s and Abe Books’ websites. Signed copies are also available by contacting Szarke directly at connieclaire@gmail.com.
