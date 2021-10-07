Staying the course with a long-term financial strategy devised in 2018, the city of Mound approved Sept. 14 a maximum 5 percent increase in the general fund levy that is meant to help continue moving the city away from a reliance on special assessment and bonding for infrastructure and capital project needs.
City Council unanimously approved the 2022 preliminary general fund budget at $5.86 million with an accompanying maximum levy increase of 5 percent that would, if finalized in December, bring the total levied amount to $6.6 million or $314,400 over the current year.
Despite the proposed increase in the levy, the city’s overall tax rate is projected to stay relatively flat at 40.18 percent compared to this year’s 39.84 percent, with much of the boost in property tax revenue resulting from rising home values, said Catherine Pausche, administrative services director for Mound.
Between the September certification to Hennepin County of the preliminary levy and council’s approval of a final levy in December, the levied amount can be lowered but cannot be increased.
Tax impact calculations show that for a home currently valued at $225,000, a 5 percent levy increase would result in paying an additional $8 for the city portion of the property tax. For a home valued at $400,000, the homeowner could expect to pay an additional $13 in city property taxes. The most recent county assessor’s report shows that the median home value in Mound is $274,000.
The proposed budget shows Mound’s continued emphasis on long-term planning, begun in earnest in 2018 with the creation of additional reserve funds meant to limit the city’s historical reliance on special assessment and bonding for infrastructure and capital projects.
Mound had invested $75.8 million in its street, water and sewer infrastructure between 2003 and 2016, having to bond for much of that amount due to its lack of reserve funds when the projects began.
The city is still chipping away at the debt it incurred from those projects and was reporting an outstanding balance of $48.1 million at the end of last year. Debt service accounts for about 34 percent of Mound’s general fund expenditures.
The new reserve funds, built up since 2018 through routine 5 percent increases in the levy, have also eased the annual shock to homeowners, who prior to the creation of these funds had at times seen huge year-over-year changes in the levy.
Under the proposed 2022 budget, the city would have to make a transfer from its reserves to cover a projected $165,800 general fund deficit next year. Pausche said that the city budgets for such deficits but that “we need to start weaning ourselves off of that.”
The current status of all but one of Mound’s reserve funds is positive, including $1.726 million built up for street infrastructure. Only the Community Investment fund, which helps to finance parks and open spaces, is in the red with a deficit of $48,750.
The city is also making good on a promise made in 2018 to keep most utility rates flat despite only the sewer fund being in the black. Between all three utility funds—water, storm water and sewer—the city was running a deficit of $1.7 million at the end of last year.
“We’re running majorly in the red and so until we build those reserves it would be irresponsible to try to get any more savings [in utility rates],” said Pausche.
The city will review and finalize the 2022 budget and levy during a regular council meeting Dec. 14.
