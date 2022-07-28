The Mound City Council is moving forward with plans for the development of the 2.5-acre vacant green space between Auditors Road, the farmers’ market parking lot, the Dakota Rail Regional Trail, and Shoreline Drive, informally known as Harbor Park.

The city’s contractor, Hoisington Koegler Group, Inc, along with city staff and the Mound Parks and Open Space Commission (POSC) have been engaging with the community since early 2021 to solicit input on the project. The plan takes into consideration information gained from a kickoff meeting, outreach actions, two community surveys, stakeholder listening sessions, pop-up booths at the farmer’s market, and social pinpoint, an interactive map that allows viewers to visit a site, view and toggle between each concept plan, and provide comments.

