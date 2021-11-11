The state funding source that officials for the city of Mound had pinned their hopes on to support what is likely to be a $24 million fix to the Mound water system’s manganese problem has scored the project in the bottom 2.5 percent of “fundable” projects.
The Public Facilities Authority (PFA) ranked the proposed water filtration plant 343 of 352 on its list of priorities for next year, sobering news for a town that already has some of the highest water rates in the state and little capacity to take on additional debt.
City officials, joined by their representative in St. Paul, Sen. David Osmek, appealed to members of the Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee Oct. 28.
“If the EPA didn’t decide to make this a pollutant and MPCA didn’t decide [administratively] to make these changes, we wouldn’t be here today,” said Osmek.
The Environmental Protection Agency began advising on levels of manganese in drinking water in 2018. Minnesota Department of Health has since taken to supporting the EPA’s guidance for the contaminate and established health-based advisory limits of 300 parts per billion (ppb) for adults and 100 ppb for infants. Spot testing at Mound’s two active wells last December had returned manganese levels of 700 ppb and 475 ppb.
Manganese remains a secondary contaminant, not regulated the way that arsenic or lead is, and MDH has said that exposure to it is not immediately threatening but could over time contribute to adverse health effects.
That secondary status contributed to the low ranking that Mound received from the PFA. But that status didn’t prevent the city from having to issue a “do not drink” order to its residents back in March.
“That’s a bell that’s almost impossible to unring unless you solve the problem,” said Eric Hoversten, Mound city manager.
Only, solving the problem is expected to cost $24 million, according to the feasibility report engineers returned to the city in June (see July 3 Laker, “Estimate for Mound water treatment plant grows to $24.9M.”)
“How do we do this without driving hardship into most of the residents, the ratepayers, across our community?” asked Hoversten.
‘CREATIVE FINANCIAL STRUCTURING’
Mound residents already see an average monthly water bill of $42 and, with no outside funding source, officials have forecast a worst-case scenario of that monthly bill climbing to $75.
“For some that may not seem like much, but for many that’s going to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” said Hoversten, speaking before members of the CIC at Mound City Hall. “It’s an unfathomable rate increase. It was unforeseeable, it was beyond our control.”
In their appeal to the CIC, Mound officials met with some resistance from senators who had listened to the appeals of three other cities earlier that day—cities that don’t have the kind of median income or median home value seen in Mound.
“You’re mixing people on the lake, which can be million-dollar-a-year [families], versus two people that are a block in that could be struggling at minimum wage, literally speaking,” Osmek countered. “We have the most eclectic mix of housing in the entire state right in this area. Median household income is a wonderful metric, but it underserves this type of mixed population.”
Compared with cities that share similar rate structures for water, Mound falls behind only Orono and Tonka Bay in having the highest rates. But unlike Orono and Tonka Bay—and unlike Minnetrista or Spring Park—Mound residents aren’t generally able to leverage the more favorable metrics like median income or home value against these rates.
Mound still carries $48.1 million in debt from the infrastructure improvements made in the 2000s, and $12 million of that is attributable to water projects alone. About a third of the city’s general fund expenditures each year go toward debt service
“We’ve had to grow our rates already to pay for that investment to the point where our rates have outpaced some of the other economic indicators that are on the good side of people’s wallet—like median income—and other indicators—like what government costs and tax rates,” said Hoversten.
The city deliberately froze rate increases for most utilities in 2018 to alleviate some of the burden. Mound is now running a $2.8 million deficit in its water fund.
With the news from the PFA, the city is now requesting legislative funding, grant money, forgivable debt or extended payment terms as a way to meet the full cost of the project.
More standard revenue options—bonding or use of a revolving fund—also remain but officials are seeing these as last ditch measures. There’s little capacity to take on more debt, they say, and unlike other cities that might be able to rely on new home growth to allay the costs of a new treatment plant, Mound is “capped out.”
“This project demands some creative financial structuring,” said Hoversten. “We feel like we have some fiscal realities that drive us to that. We just don’t even have the money to start this.”
