Starting next fall there will be another pre school option for parents in the Orono area.
The Children’s Workshop Montessori is moving to Long Lake after leasing space in Plymouth since 1989.
The Montessori school will open its doors at 2190 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, Minn., on Aug. 23.
“For over three years, we’ve been looking for a permanent home,” Children’s Workshop Head of School Susan Dyrud MacDonald said. “When the building at 2190 Wayzata Blvd, was found, it was just a perfect fit for our Montessori school.”
Dyrud MacDonald said about 112 children can be served in the new location in Long Lake. Once they reach capacity, they expect to have three Children’s Houses (ages 33 months – 6+ years), two Toddler Communities, and one Nido/Infant Environment programs (8 weeks to 16 months, or walking confidently).
In a press release announcing the move, the Children’s Workshop said the growth of Orono and Mound areas helped in the decision to move.
“Orono and Mound have grown and now lack enough child care options to support the families in the community,” the release said. “The ratio of children to child care centers is much higher than it is in nearby communities like Plymouth, Maple Grove and Delano. This will become especially significant as work from home orders lift later in the year and the need for child care increases.”
Families can enroll now for the fall and can also enroll in the summer program held at the Plymouth location. For more information go to childrensworkshopmontessori.org.
All prospective parents are required to observe in our nido-infant, toddler and primary programs before submitting an application. Parent observations are held on Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., during the school year. This visit is for parents only.
After the observation, an application for admission may be submitted. A non-refundable, $50 application fee, must accompany the application for consideration.
“We are very pleased to bring our internationally recognized Montessori curriculum to Orono,” Dyrud MacDonald said. “Children’s Workshop is one of only three Montessori schools in the west metro fully accredited by Association Montessori International.”
If you have questions or would like to schedule an observation, please call the school at (763) 577-4244 or email info@cwmontessori.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.