The Women’s Council of the Church of St. George will hold a “modified” rummage sale on Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27.
After having to cancel last year’s annual event due to the pandemic, the Women’s Council began to think about a new way to be able to hold this fund-raising event in a safe comfortable way during these unusual circumstances.
It will be held outdoors in front of the Community Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The second day will feature the traditional half-price sale from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then concluding with a one-hour $5 bag sale.
The rummage sale will include many kitchen items and other household goods, books, games, puzzles, furniture, household and garden tools, jewelry, home decor, limited toy selection and current seasonal sports equipment and much more. There will be no clothing, shoes, fabric, bedding, blankets small appliances, upholstered furniture, stuffed toys, or dolls as in the past. The type of items collected had to be looked at to get approval to hold such an event.
“Many local churches in the area have postponed their rummage sales another year so by looking at what items we usually get and limited what might be questionable in terms of safety the ‘ladies’ moved forward with the planning,” Michelle Flannery, Publicity Chair of the Women’s Council, said. “We will have much to sort and organize prior to the sale. Holding it outdoors also was an obstacle in staging the amount of clothing and fabrics we usually have donated. Safety for our volunteers and the public is a concern for us too. We are excited though to be able to get together now and plan something once again. I think things will be opening up more quickly as more people getting vaccinated and Covid cases are decreasing.”
Shannon Banks, president of the organization, was instrumental in coming up with the modified plan and getting approval from Father Mark Juettner and the church staff. She worked with church staff to get in place Covid procedures and addressing any concerns from the Archdiocese of Minneapolis and St. Paul and more importantly looking at current MDH Covid guidelines in holding such public events.
After Banks presented to the Women’s Council in March, she then recruited volunteers and set up collection dates. The Women’s Council decided to move the sale to May instead of our traditional June days since the Community Center was available and try to be one of the first Rummage Sales of the season.
“We had success with our ‘La Petite Holiday Boutiqu’ in November so the women were excited with Shannon’s proposal and glad to have a reason to meet again,” adds Flannery.
“Our ‘modified’ Rummage Sale will be held outdoors under tents with tables of items sorted into categories in the front yard of the Community Center of the church. We hope not to have a rainy day and shoppers will be able to browse our sale comfortably looking for their special treasures. We are excited to resume this fund-raising event and help contribute to our church and local needs.”
For more information check the church website at www.stgeorgelonglake.org.
The Church of St. George is located at 133 N. Brown Road in Long Lake.
