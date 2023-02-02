The Lake Minnetonka business community now has a partner for all of its print and digital needs — Minuteman Press. Pauline Krebs was looking for a small community to start a business and decided to open an independent Minuteman Press shop in Mound a year and a half ago.
“I’ve been in the graphic design/marketing/photography/project management space since right out of high school,” said Krebs. “I was tired of working for corporations, and my partner and I started looking for a franchise to buy. We looked at several franchises and several locations around the cities, but none of them had what we were looking for. We live on the west side of the metro and we like that Mound is a small community, so when we saw that our present location was for sale we knew we had to buy it.”
Minuteman Press is capable of providing anything to run or promote a business, including printed materials, copies, mailings, signs, promotional products, apparel, and graphic design services. According to Krebs, some of the most popular items include postcards, brochures, banners, and signs.
“There is definitely still a market for print in this day and age,” said Krebs. “There’s been a big emphasis on digital, but you have to have a balanced marketing plan. In the past, we used to get so much junk mail, and now that’s the case with email. Businesses need variety in their marketing including email campaigns, social media, and printed pieces.”
Krebs selected the Minuteman Press franchise for several reasons. One, as a franchisee she has the support of a corporation, but is also a family-owned business.
“There is a Minuteman Press representative who comes out to the store on a semi-weekly basis and they want to make sure that we are successful,” said Krebs. “It’s a reciprocal relationship because they don’t want an underperforming store.”
Krebs also loves that her work touches on all the different skills that she has gained throughout her career. And since Minuteman Press has so many capabilities, it means that the shop stays busy all year.
“We don’t hone in on one industry so we can adapt to seasonal fluctuations within the industries that we serve,” said Krebs.”We have a different clientele in the winter than we do in the summer.”
Currently, Krebs and a part-time employee run the store, but Krebs is in the process of adding a full time print production manager. Krebs also has kids who help out at the shop periodically.
Minuteman Press recently joined the West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce, and Krebs says she hopes to become more involved with the community as business continues to grow.
“There have been a few key players that have taken me under their wing and want me to succeed,” said Krebs. “We want to continue to get to know all the surrounding communities in the west metro and truly be part of the Lake Minnetonka area that we love.”
Minuteman Press is located at 2361 Wilshire Blvd Suite A, Mound, MN 55364 and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
