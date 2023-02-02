IMG-6514.jpg

Pauline Krebs is the owner of the Minuteman Press office in Mound. (Submitted photo)

The Lake Minnetonka business community now has a partner for all of its print and digital needs — Minuteman Press. Pauline Krebs was looking for a small community to start a business and decided to open an independent Minuteman Press shop in Mound a year and a half ago.

“I’ve been in the graphic design/marketing/photography/project management space since right out of high school,” said Krebs. “I was tired of working for corporations, and my partner and I started looking for a franchise to buy. We looked at several franchises and several locations around the cities, but none of them had what we were looking for. We live on the west side of the metro and we like that Mound is a small community, so when we saw that our present location was for sale we knew we had to buy it.”

