May is an exciting time in Westonka schools as the district celebrates the end of the year with events of all kinds.
Mound Westonka High School (MWHS) Student Senate crowned Chloe Bjorklund as Prom Queen and Brekken Thompson as Prom King on April 30 and held prom this past weekend at Nicollet Island Pavilion.
In addition, the student senate recently hosted the Minnesota Association of Student Councils and Minnesota Association of Honor Societies (MASC/MAHS) Annual State Convention on April 29-30. Student Senate Representative Serenity Bownik reported at the Westonka School Board meeting on May 1 that over 220 students from more than 25 schools attended the convention.
According to Bownik, elections were held for the new MASC and MAHS executive committees at the convention as well. Junior Caryn Childers was elected as the MASC vice president and junior Kendall Sebasky was elected as the MAHS president. Along with that, Bownik was awarded the title of Minnesota State Officer of the Year and the Westonka Student Senate was recognized as outstanding.
Bownik also shared that MWHS musicians will present Coffeehouse Jazz on May 12-13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at St. John’s Church in Mound. The event will feature the Madd Jazz and the Jazz Band performing traditional jazz and swing music, as well as modern popular music. In addition, Bownik reported that MWHS’s cast of “The Play That Goes Wrong” will be starting rehearsals soon for the Spotlight Showcase at the State Theater in Minneapolis on June 13.
In other news, Mark Femrite, assistant superintendent of Teaching and Learning, provided the board with a curriculum update in his report. Femrite explained that the state of Minnesota comes out with new state academic standards every 10 years, but the pandemic disrupted the normal implementation cycle so the district has been busy catching up. This year the district finished embedding the 2018 state physical education standards and art and music standards into its courses and continued work on embedding the 2019 state science standards into its curriculum.
The district will be launching a new ninth grade earth science course in the fall of 2024 and the state’s new MCA-IV science assessment will be coming in spring of 2025. Along with that, the district is starting its review of the 2020 state English language arts standards with the MWHS English department and will expand this work into the elementary and middle schools next school year.
Femrite also highlighted two recent opportunities for student learning outside of the classroom in his report. The Minnesota State High School League Visual Arts Festival took place at Shakopee High School on April 21, and Femrite noted that Westonka had 18 entries of which six earned superior ratings and five earned excellent ratings.
Femrite also called attention to the MWHS Tonkabots end of year celebration. He explained that the group has tripled in size since the pandemic, and this year the students built one of the most sophisticated robots ever under the guidance of the team’s advisor Dale Kimball and other adult mentors.
In regard to the district’s finances, Finance Director Kathy Miller let the board know that the 2023-2024 adopted budget will be presented at the June 5 meeting. She also mentioned that the district was able to secure hundreds of thousands of leftover dollars from a Covid-19 testing grant which will be used for a project at Hilltop Primary School for indoor air quality that will be implemented this summer.
Superintendent Kevin Borg informed the board in his report that the district will be adding One Act Play to its program offerings. He also shared the district is planning to start funding several underfunded activities next year.
As part of its action items, the board approved the district’s group medical insurance renewal with no premium increase. The board also approved an updated Westonka Facilities Use Agreement. In addition, it voted to eliminate the district operations specialist position and the technology support specialist position at Grandview Middle School and combine them into one district operations and support specialist position.
The board approved the 2022-2023 MWHS graduates list as well. Graduation will take place on May 31 at 6 p.m. on Haddorff Field.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.