The Minnetrista City Council heard an update on 2022 Public Safety Department activity at its May 1 meeting.

Paul Falls, director of public safety, reported there were over 5,280 incident complaint records (ICRs) written in 2022, a slight increase from 2021. That number includes calls as well as traffic stops. Falls stated that he expects that that number will continue to increase going forward now that the department is fully staffed and getting back to normal operations post-pandemic. Overall, the department’s clearance rate was 97 percent in 2022.

Load comments