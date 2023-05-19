The Minnetrista City Council heard an update on 2022 Public Safety Department activity at its May 1 meeting.
Paul Falls, director of public safety, reported there were over 5,280 incident complaint records (ICRs) written in 2022, a slight increase from 2021. That number includes calls as well as traffic stops. Falls stated that he expects that that number will continue to increase going forward now that the department is fully staffed and getting back to normal operations post-pandemic. Overall, the department’s clearance rate was 97 percent in 2022.
In regard to traffic stops, Falls reported that the department issued 961 warnings and 484 citations for a total of 1,445 in 2022 (compared to 1069 in 2021). He noted that every violation doesn’t need to result in a citation and the department tries to warn people as best they can. He also shared that approximately 10 percent of the portion of traffic fines go back to the Public Safety Department’s budget.
Falls explained that the department is particularly concerned about a 17 percent increase in traffic crashes year over year. In 2022, there were a total of 172 crashes in the city attributed to a variety of causes. Falls clarified that the numbers are amplified by an increased volume of traffic moving through the city as a result of growth in the surrounding areas.
Falls also shared that the department arrested 70 adults in 2022 (compared to 78 in 2021) and eight juveniles (compared to nine in 2021). He noted that arrests do not always mean that the person was jailed. In some cases, the department issues a citation. Other cases are charged by its prosecuting attorneys and the suspect may never be in custody.
Along with that, Falls addressed criminal investigations. There were 81 Part I crimes and 181 Part II crimes investigated by the department in 2022, down one percent from 2021. Part I crimes are the most serious and include murder, rape, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and arson. The Minnetrista Public Safety Department had a clearance rate of closing criminal cases of 58 percent, well above the state average of 42 percent.
The West Metro Drug Task Force (WMDTF) was very active in 2022 as well. According to Falls, the WMDTF issued 82 search warrants in 2022 and made 50 arrests. The force seized over 200 pounds of marijuana, nearly 100 pounds of cocaine, and 324 grams of fentanyl. Falls also pointed out that the WMDTF is entirely funded by forfeiture dollars, which takes the burden off of taxpayers.
The Lake Minnetonka SWAT Team is another multi-agency team that exists to address critical incidents. It currently consists of 16 officers, three of which are from Minnetrista. Falls explained that there was one SWAT Team call out in 2022; however, many additional incidents were resolved without the need for a call out because a number of SWAT Team members were already on duty at the time of the incident.
One thing that the department is struggling with is a shortage of volunteer reserve officers. Falls reported that the department currently only has one reserve officer and is actively working on new ways to recruit.
In other news, Finance Director Brian Grimm presented the city’s first quarter financial report. According to Grimm, the actual numbers are tracking about where they should be for this point in the year in comparison to the budgeted totals. The one exception is that ice and snow removal expenditures are at 98 percent already due to the fact that this winter was the third snowiest winter in Minnesota history. Grimm explained that lots of additional time and supplies were needed in the area to keep the roads clear. He noted that some of the expenditures are being offset by less time being spent in other public works areas.
One additional action item for the council was to approve a new ordinance addressing post-construction stormwater management, chloride reduction, and animal waste. The new ordinance is necessary to be compliant with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit and has been published on the city’s website.
The council also announced that the Pioneer-Sarah Creek Watershed Management Commission approved a South Whaletail Lake alum treatment at its last meeting. The MPCA listed Whaletail Lake on the state’s impaired water’s list for excessive nutrients and the project will help to control internal phosphorus loading.
