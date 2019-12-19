One day after Minnetrista approved its 2020 budget and levy and nearly eight months before filing opens, Minnetrista city council member Shannon Bruce announced an early bid for mayor.
The city approved a levy increase of 5.66 percent over 2019 during its council’s Dec. 2 meeting; the final levy is just shy of the preliminary levy the city had submitted in September.
Bruce announced her intention to run for mayor of Minnetrista Dec .3. She was joined the next day by Ann MacGregor, who announced a first-time run for one of the two council seats also on the ballot next year.
“Far too often I see decisions being made at city hall without considering long term consequences to residents,” said Bruce in the press release.
“Unelected officials from Minneapolis/St. Paul want to tell us how to run our city, and Minnetrista needs a mayor that puts Minnetrista first and won’t rubber stamp their agendas,” Bruce said in the release.
Bruce was elected to Minnetrista city council in 2016. Council discussion this year around updating the city’s Comprehensive Plan as well as Bruce’s own postings to her Minnetrista Governance Blog, have repeatedly shown Bruce’s hesitancy to yield to agencies like the Metropolitan Council. Bruce also had made clear during preliminary levy discussion her preference for a smaller levy increase than was ultimately sent to the county and approved earlier this month.
Ann MacGregor has lived in Minnetrista for 23 years and comes from a business background.
According to biographical information included in the Dec. 4 release announcing MacGregor’s intention to run for city council. MacGregor has worked in management and supervisory positions at various companies and counts 35 years of working in finance, business ops, marketing and research and development.
In the release, MacGregor said her background has provided her with the leadership skills necessary to “focus on practical competence and fiscal oversight in addressing the needs of the community.”
“As a council member, I will make outreach a priority so citizens can weigh in directly on how they want their tax dollars spent and decide how to responsibly manage growth while preserving the small town feel we all enjoy,” said MacGregor.
Neither Bruce nor MacGregor can make their bids official until filing opens July 28. Bruce, city council member Mike Molitor and current Mayor Lisa Whalen all face reelection in 2020. Mayor and council members in Minnetrista each serve four-year terms.
