Animal Humane Society (AHS) is pleased to announce the appointment of three new board members: Heather Manley of Minnetrista, Lisa Erickson and Susan Blaska Lindahl.
HEATHER MANLEY
Heather Manley is the owner of several successful businesses, two of which she founded. She is currently the President of On-Demand Group (ODG), a global IT consulting firm serving their clients since 1996 and Crooked Water Spirits, a boutique distiller of ready-to-pours, bourbon, vodka and gin that is served nationally. Heather volunteers her time and energies to advance the economic development interests & opportunities in Minnesota. She is currently President of the Burnsville Rotary and has served as the Board President for the National Association of Women Business Owners MN, from 2011-2014, where she helped establish the MN Women Business Owners Hall of Fame. She lives in Minnetrista with her partner and their Mudi (Hungarian herding dog).
LISA ERICKSON
Lisa Erickson is a Senior Vice President of Industry Relations, Network and Pricing for Optum Rx. Erickson joined OptumRx in October 2019, and is responsible for leading the industry and network relations and pricing functions. Prior to that she was a Senior Vice President for Best Buy. An animal lover, Lisa lives in south Minneapolis with her husband and two golden retrievers and has volunteered her time in the community and been active in her children’s schools.
SUSAN BLASKA LINDAHL
Susan Blaska Lindahl is a marketing, branding and communications leader. She has spent her career in the Minneapolis creative community, with her most recent role as VP of Marketing for a local holding company. Susan is very involved in the Twin Cities nonprofit community and has a passion for organizations that focus on health, the arts, and animal welfare. She has volunteered on nonprofit committees for the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Children’s Cancer Research Fund, The Cowles Center, and Children’s Theatre Company. Susan is also serving in her fifth year on the Board of Trustees for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Upper Plains Region. She and her husband Peter live in Wayzata with their two rescue Chihuahua mixes, Fancy and Lancelot.
“I’m so pleased to welcome Lisa, Susan and Heather to our Board of Directors. They’re a strong team of community leaders dedicated to engaging the hearts, hands and minds of the community to help animals. We’re excited to channel their talents, expertise and energy,” says Janelle Dixon, chief executive officer of AHS.
AHS board members serve three year terms. The three members join Dick Hall, chair; Marianne Barnett, vice chair; Diana Purcel, treasurer; Abir Sen, secretary; Donna Zimmerman, past chair; Dr. Bianca Fine, Greg Foster, Mary Giesler, Sarah (Sally) Godfrey, Lisa Hannum, Jennifer McNeal, Dr. Laura Molgaard and Kelly Palmer. They join AHS’ CEO as well as Director of Animal Services and Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Graham Brayshaw.
ANIMAL HUMANE SOCIETY
Every year AHS provides direct care and services to help more than 100,000 animals in need through programs for pets and people. AHS operates three shelter locations in the Minneapolis-St.-Paul, Minn. metropolitan area. As one of the nation’s leading animal welfare organizations, AHS is transforming the way shelters care for animals and engage their communities. From innovative medical and behavior programs to investments in outreach and advocacy, we’re advancing animal welfare and creating a more humane world for animals everywhere. To learn more visit: https://www.animalhumanesociety.org/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.