The Minnetrista City Council welcomed new city administrator Jasper Kruggel at its meeting April 18.
Kruggel was most recently city administrator for Le Sueur, Minn., and started his new role with Minnetrista on April 11. The city has been without an administrator since Mike Barone retired from the position in December 2021.
Also at the meeting, Gillespie Center Board President Susan Navratil presented the city of Minnetrista with a “Partner for Success Award” for its contributions to the center’s reserve fund, which was critical for the center during the pandemic. The Gillespie Center is an organization that partners with Senior Community Services in providing activities and services for senior and other citizens of the Westonka community, as well as surrounding communities.
Minnetrista was one of the first cities to receive the newly created award. Minnetrista Mayor Lisa Whalen was previously on the Gillespie Center board and councilmember Ann MacGregor currently serves on the board and assists with marketing the center.
The main business item for the council was a discussion regarding 2022 mill and overlay street maintenance projects in Minnetrista. In February, the council approved a pavement forensic study to take pavement coring samples from various roads under consideration for repair. City Engineer Alyson Fauske showed the various samples to the council and explained that mill and overlay is only a viable option for certain roads with thick enough pavement that can be grinded down to effectively resurface the road and extend its life.
The council has budgeted $426,000 for a mill and overlay project. Members expressed concerns about the cost of the road projects and the current assessment policy which limits the city in terms of assessments because it cannot assess more than what the benefit is in terms of increasing property value for homeowners. Public Works Superintendent Gary Peters also pointed out that many of the city’s roads are aging and will require more reclamation projects, which are more expensive.
One priority item for the new city administrator is to put together a 10-year street maintenance plan with a map so that residents can see what has been done so far and when their road is scheduled for maintenance.
In terms of current road projects, the council directed Fauske to evaluate Sunnybrook Lane and Sunnybrook Drive to verify that they are good candidates for a mill and overlay and prepare an estimated cost for the project prior to the next council meeting. The council also wants to find out if Painters Creek Preserve is an option to include in the project in addition to Sunnybrook Lane within the budget that has been set.
In other news, the council will be holding a town hall meeting for city water users on May 3 from 6:30-8 p.m. to inform the public on the city’s efforts, discuss various water related topics, encourage water conservation, and answer any questions from the public. An expert on turf management practices from the University of Minnesota will be present at the meeting as well.
The city will also be hosting a recycle and clean-up day May 14 from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. A list of accepted items can be found at: https://evogov.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/meetings/29/attachments/12577.pdf.
Additionally, the city will hold its annual Trista Day community event on May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
