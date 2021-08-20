Minnetrista authorized an engineering study analyzing improvement options for water treatment and supply in its south-central system.
Council’s action Aug. 2 signals a potential expansion to the system that is already servicing the majority of residents on city water and which is also bearing the brunt of Minnetrista’s fast-paced growth in new homes.
The study will analyze options for increasing either the system’s treatment capacity, its supply of filtered water or both. A final report is expected to come back to council Sept. 20.
Over the next month, engineers will determine estimated costs and lead times for options that range from merely drilling additional wells for the south system to the construction of a second water treatment plant and its connection either to new wells or to two existing wells that are part of the system but currently used only as backups.
The study will also look at opportunities for expanding capacity at the existing south treatment plant and, should that prove feasible, what opportunities exist for drilling and then connecting additional wells to that plant.
Reaching farther back than just this summer’s drought, city officials had anticipated a future need to expand the south system even at the time of the most recent round of water infrastructure improvements, begun five years ago with the connection of the city’s south and central water systems.
The bigger investment, totalling $14.5 million, had also included the construction of two decentralized water treatment plants (one each for the north and newly joined south-central systems), as well as the southwest water tower, now under construction and expected to come online this fall.
But the timeline for the south-central expansion has been pushed up.
Initial usage projections had anticipated that maximum daily demands on the south-central system would overtake its treatment capacity sometime in 2027. But actual usage data, compiled by WSB over the past five years, are now forecasting that this demand could exceed capacity as soon as 2024.
One residentat City Ha ll Aug. 2 suggested that the city place a moratorium on issuing new building permits and argued that the city “can either control the demand [on the system] or the supply.”
But it isn’t a matter of new growth alone, officials say. Rather, it’s a matter of new growth combined with high water usage.
“Our weakness in the water infrastructure, it really is driven by the high use in the south water system,” said Minnetrista Mayor Lisa Whalen, echoing comments made by city administrator Michael Barone at a previous council session on July 19. The current drought conditions have only exacerbated that problem, said Whalen.
Prior to the city’s current outdoor watering ban, about 40 percent of all residents on city water were using more than the state recommended usage as determined by peaking factors (the ratio of average daily usage to peak daily usage—essentially, the ratio of offseason usage to summertime usage and a figure largely driven by irrigation). The city had also seen almost 15 percent of its households on city water landing in the highest billing tier for water usage in quarter two this year, these households each using more than 50,000 gallons from April through June.
Part of the study authorized by council last Monday will also give officials a preliminary look at what changes might have to be made to the city’s water rate structure in order to help fund new infrastructure improvements should the city pursue them.
