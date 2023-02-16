The City of Minnetrista is working with technicians from HydroCorp to perform the community wide replacement program of all current water meters and reading devices. The goal of the meter replacement program is to update the community’s water meter infrastructure. This replacement program will help to ensure continuing accuracy and functional operation of the meter reading system. The replacement project will be done in phases. The first phase is around 400 homes.

The project will be done in phases and this is what residents can expect.

