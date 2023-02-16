The City of Minnetrista is working with technicians from HydroCorp to perform the community wide replacement program of all current water meters and reading devices. The goal of the meter replacement program is to update the community’s water meter infrastructure. This replacement program will help to ensure continuing accuracy and functional operation of the meter reading system. The replacement project will be done in phases. The first phase is around 400 homes.
The project will be done in phases and this is what residents can expect.
Phase one residents will receive a notice from HydroCorp in the mail. Please read this notice thoroughly. Follow the steps on the notice to schedule your installation appointment.
A HydroCorp technician will be identifiable with a company shirt and ID badge. If you did not receive a notice, you are not included in phase one and do not need to do anything
Residents who receive the notice will schedule an installation appointment through HydroCorp. Do not call City Hall to schedule your appointment.
The process for replacing the water meter typically takes less than 45 minutes. There is no fee for the replacement.
Phase one of this project includes about 400 homes in Minnetrista and include following areas: Turtle Creek/Highland, County Road 44, Palmer Point, Saunders/Pinnacle, North System, and Hunters Crest.
