Image.jpeg

The Minnetrista city council welcomed newly-elected members Peter Vickery and Claudia Lacy to the council. (Submitted photo)

The Minnetrista City Council gave preliminary approval for a five-year street reconstruction plan and authorized Ehlers Public Finance Advisors to provide for sale of the associated $8 million in bonding at its meeting on Jan. 9.

The city also held a required public hearing on the street reconstruction finance plan and bonds, although no one was in attendance.

