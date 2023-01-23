The Minnetrista City Council gave preliminary approval for a five-year street reconstruction plan and authorized Ehlers Public Finance Advisors to provide for sale of the associated $8 million in bonding at its meeting on Jan. 9.
The city also held a required public hearing on the street reconstruction finance plan and bonds, although no one was in attendance.
According to the city’s plan, most of the proposed street projects consist of milling a portion of the existing bituminous, patching the surface as necessary, and placing an application of plant mixed bituminous over the remaining surface. The projects also will include spot repairs to curb and gutter, and repairs to storm sewer catch basins and sanitary sewer manholes. The projects are intended to increase the pavement’s structural integrity and extend the life of the roads.
The 2023 proposed project areas include a Westwood area reconstruction, North Arm reclamation, Painters Creek mill and overlay, Turtle Creek mill and overlay, Sunnybrook Circle mill and overlay, Kings Point Road overlay, and Hunters Trail mill and overlay. More information about the 2024-2027 projects can be found on the city’s website: https://evogov.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/meetings/29/attachments/14366.pdf.
As part of its finance plan, the city will issue three different types of bonds with a 20-year payment schedule to cover the street improvement portion, street reconstruction and overlay portion, and water portion. The city also will issue bonds for the equipment portion with a five-year payment schedule. According to Todd Hagen, senior municipal advisor with Ehlers, Minnetrista has an AA+ bond rating and the projects should be attractive to bidders.
Given that the city is assessing at least 20 percent of the project costs, no referendum is required for the city to bond; however, the city must allow a 30-day period to allow for a reverse referendum. If a petition requesting a vote on the issuance of bonds with signatures from at least 5 percent of the votes cast in the last municipal general election (245 residents) is filed with the municipal clerk within 30 days after the public hearing, a referendum vote on the issuance of the bonds would be required to authorize the issuance.
Once the reverse referendum period ends on Feb. 8, the council can formally approve the sale of the bonds. The council is expecting bids to come in for the street projects in February and is looking at a bond sale on March 6 or 20.
The council also considered bonding an additional $2 million for two new wells, but decided to hold off until after bids are received in order to explore other financing sources and avoid paying interest on the bonds until more details are known about the financing needs.
Another agenda item for the council was to swear in the two newly elected council members, Peter Vickery and Claudia Lacy. The council also approved the 2023 city council appointments and designations for various commissions, committees and organizations. The full list can be found on the city website.
In other news, two members of the Harrisons Bay Association Board Members, Jane Anderson and Bart Halling, came before the council to request that the city join a coalition to address the carp problem in Harrisons Bay. The two will give a formal presentation at the council’s next meeting on Jan. 23.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.