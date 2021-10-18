The city of Minnetrista sanctioned a maximum 5.53 percent increase in its total net tax levy for 2022.
Council approved the preliminary 2022 net tax levy of $5.22 million at its regular session Sept. 20. That levy encompasses the general fund, capital, roads and debt levies and is an increase over the current year of $273,600.
The largest portion of the net levy is the general fund levy, projected at $3.6 million next year, or 3.3 percent over 2021. Combined with other revenue streams, including use of $279,000 in existing general fund reserves, the general fund levy would help to cover a projected general fund budget of $5.397 million next year.
Cities are required to certify with Hennepin County a maximum proposed levy for the next year by end of September. Between that certification and approval of a final levy in December, the levy can come down but cannot be raised. Minnetrista will finalize its 2022 budget and levy at a regular meeting Dec. 6.
Despite the proposed increase in the net levy, Minnetrista’s overall city tax rate would decrease slightly next year from the current 23.68 percent to 22.85 percent. Most resident would see a flat or only a slight increase in the city portion of their property taxes.
Continued growth in the city’s total market value, fueled by new home construction and rising home values, is what has helped mitigate the levy increase for homeowners. Home valuations in Minnetrista have risen between 4.5 and 5 percent while new home growth has been around 3.3 percent, said finance director Brian Grimm.
The city added 122 new homes in 2020 alone, and Grimm said the city is on pace to add another 80-85 this year. Most of the new home growth has been in the Woodland Cove development.
Tax impact calculations show that a residential property owner in the city whose home is currently valued at the median $504,000 would pay an additional $23-$33 or $2-$3 a month in 2022 property taxes, assuming that home adheres to the average expected valuation increase of 4.5-5 percent.
The city’s preliminary budget for next year reflects a continued commitment to its street infrastructure with $875,000 budgeted in this area, an increase over the current year of $150,000 and a signal to residents that street infrastructure would be a priority.
Minnetrista has been following a stepped approach to funding its street projects that year by year allocates more dollars to their improvement, and next year’s allocation was initially to be $825,000.
“[Council’s] been real focused on roads and are trying to help with that. It’s been a big endeavor and a big priority,” said Grimm during a follow-up conversation with the Laker.
Minnetrista is also projecting to add another $50,000 to its capital improvements fund. Next year’s preliminary budget shows a $150,000 allocation here compared to 2021’s $100,000.
The city has gradually been moving away from the issuance of equipment certificates for such purchases as squad cars or Public Works equipment, leaning more in favor of a year-to-year, “pay as you go” model. The city is expecting to have to issue no equipment certificates in 2022.
