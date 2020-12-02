A pocket of land on the northern edge of County Road 110W is likely to remain as is for at least another 10 years after Minnetrista waved aside a request that would have lain the foundation for its near-future development.
A concept sketch plan first reviewed by planning commissioners Oct. 26 and then by council members two weeks later had envisioned a spread of some 200 single family homes for the 90 acres just east of Gale Woods Farm and southwest of Saunders Lake.
The area is part of a staged development plan and has been guided for long-term urban reserve—essentially, it’s land banked for future development but that in its current state is still virgin land outside the reach of utility infrastructure.
Developing the land would require an extension of utilities plus rezoning in order accommodate the 203 new homes that developer Summergate Companies had proposed for the site. Because of this utility extension, fast-tracking the area for development would have also required the city to amend its Comprehensive Plan little more than a year after having approved it.
For a city that has averaged 104 new homes per year for the past six years (and 140 new homes in 2019 alone), planning for future growth and its impact on resources is not taken lightly, and development in the city has to be paced with what its infrastructure can bear, officials say.
MET Council estimates project that for water usage alone, the city’s current daily usage of some 500,000 gallons is likely to increase by almost 50 percent within 10 years to 730,000 gallons per day and to double by the year 2040 to 1 million gallons per day. That growth, foreseen years ago, was catalyst for the rework of the city’s water systems. It was also part of discussions around the previous iteration of Minnetrista’s Comprehensive Plan.
“The water issue is a big issue,” said Minnetrista Mayor Lisa Whalen. “My concern with this [development concept] is that it may trigger prematurely the need for the city to continue to add water infrastructure such as another treatment plant or even another water tower.”
David Abel, community development director for Minnetrista, said that staged development areas like that off County Road 110W are generally revisited only once every 10 years when the city reviews and amends its Comprehensive Plan and determines which areas are ripe for development. Interim requests are still permitted but require a council vote, he said.
“We need to look at it from an entire city perspective: what if we approved this? What about the other staged development areas, particularly in the northeast corner of Minnetrista?” said Whalen, who commented that the city has already received inquiries for development in that corner. “My concern is that we’re opening up the floodgates, we’re opening up Pandora’s box.”
About 10 residents of the nearby South Saunders neighborhood added their voices to the council’s Nov. 9 meeting, repeating for their elected officials what they had already made clear to planning commissioners: the concept as proposed would make for too much traffic and it would further strain the water and sewer infrastructure.
The proposal reviewed by commissioners and by council was a preliminary concept sketch, with details on everything from access roads, green space and aesthetics yet to be solidified, something that council member Shannon Bruce urged other council members to take into account.
Approving an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan does not mean approving the development concept as presented, she said. “What it does is give the developer the opportunity to bring forward a plan would be acceptable, that would address the traffic, the safety, the density, the water issues and all of that.”
A representative with Summergate Companies also emphasized that much had yet to be worked out, commenting that even such things as an access point off 110 hadn’t been decided “one way or the other,” let alone what connection with nearby neighborhoods might look like.
Bruce found herself in the minority with her closest ally in council member John Tschumperlin, who leant his lukewarm support to the concept sketch and said the area under consideration was a “logical place” for development given the existing neighborhoods and the relative ease in extending the adjacent utility infrastructure.
But council members Pam Mortenson and Mike Molitor agreed with Mayor Whalen and disfavored any early change in the city’s development vision as determined by its Comp Plan. Molitor said any change would be akin to “pulling the rug out” from under those who had invested in the adjacent neighborhoods with the expectation that the nearby land would remain rural for years to come, while Mortenson said that 200 new homes in that area, with the given time line of one year to break ground, would be “overstretching.”
“The burdens put onto our water, our sewer, our fire, our police, our roads, our schools—I think there may be a time down the road; next time they do the Comp Plan this development might fit in, but right now I’d say we have the opportunity to hold back and that’s what I’m saying we should do,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.