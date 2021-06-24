After testing out the efficacy of a revised outdoor watering schedule, the city of Minnetrista reinstated an emergency water ban the morning of June 24. The complete ban will be in effect for all residents on city water until further notice, according to a June 24 press release.
The revised schedule, which came after a complete ban June 8-15 and which had permitted limited outdoors watering, had been in effect for just one week before the city determined that reinstating the complete ban was needed to ensure that the city’s two water towers maintained water levels adequate for fire suppression.
“Water usage, primarily due to outdoor watering, has continued to increase during our drought-like conditions,” reads the news release.
Added to the concern around fire protection is one about water levels dropping low enough such that they create low or negative pressure in home taps.
“With low pressure in the water system, our water supply could be at risk of contamination, which could trigger a drinking water advisory,” reads the news release. “Drinking water advisories means residents having to boil all water used for consumption in their homes, and our water tower would be shut down entirely for three to five days for a decontamination process. We are trying to avoid this entire situation.”
According to the release, Minnetrista has now turned on its axillary well to stabilize the pressure in the water towers; residents will likely notice water discoloration while this well is in operation.
FROM THE RELEASE:
“The new outdoor watering ban prohibits all outdoor watering by mechanical or automatic means. It includes all non-essential water use, including but not limited to, watering lawns, washing vehicles, power washing of homes, filling pools, etc. Minnetrista residents are also encouraged to be more efficient in using water indoors wherever possible.
“Properties that have new sod or seed must obtain permission from the city for irrigation during the emergency outdoor water ban period. To obtain a watering permit, please call the Police Department at 952-446-1131. Properties using private wells are excluded from this ban.
“Per City Code Section 700.33(6), any person violating the provisions of this section will be guilty of a misdemeanor and a fine may be imposed.”
For the most up to date information, visit the city of Minnetrista’s website at https://www.cityofminnetrista.com/
