The past year, defined as it was by a global health pandemic that necessitated remote working and distance learning, has rocketed one of the growing pains of fast-developing (but still largely rural) cities to the top of the pile: Internet access.
“We’ve known that this has been an issue, but it hasn’t really been a front burner issue until almost last year,” said Michael Barone, city administrator for Minnetrista. The city has fielded a high number of calls from residents over the past several months, asking what the city was doing to fix their connectivity issues.
“I wish it was that simple!” said Barone.
Instead, it’s a complex problem made more complex by the federal laws that govern it, he said, and although Internet service providers are “not truly utilities,” they are “sort of in that category.
The past year has only exacerbated the problem. “We’ve been trying to work on it as we go but it’s become, because of the pandemic, a much bigger issue for our residents,” said Barone.
With the start of the new year, Minnetrista’s elected officials began devoting their second work session each month to the issue of broadband expansion in the city, putting action to the idea that although it might be a complex problem, that isn’t any reason to forgo finding a solution to it.
The city is now in what Barone termed the “info-gathering” stage—researching options for use of PEG and other franchise fees, comparing neighboring cities’ contracts with providers, meeting with vendors and determining what kind of direct investment, if any, the city could potentially make. The city has also added an FAQ to its website along with general information about ISP options currently available to Minnetrista residents.
“Our goal with this project overall is to just gather as much data as we can and look at all our options,” said Barone.
HARD TO ATTRACT PROVIDERS
A broadband service map from the state Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has a little over half of Minnetrista’s land area shaded the pinkish-red of “unserved.” Most of the other area is purple: “underserved.”
With no detailed study to reference, city officials are able to give just a rough estimate of the number of Minnetrista households that currently have no Internet access and estimated that of the 1,200 or so homes within its limits, about 300-350 are without a connection.
“Even though we’re in the metro, we don’t have Internet connectivity like you’d think,” said Barone at the most recent council work session, Feb. 16. Minnetrista, in broadband, is “similar to outstate cities but doesn’t get funded anything like the outstate cities,” he said.
Minnetrista was one of just two metro area cities this year to benefit from state grants for broadband expansion. Mediacom, the city’s primary service provider, was awarded nearly $190,000 to help cover a $421,700 build-out in the city’s west and northwest; the project should see 80 currently unserved households connected by end of this year.
But that “Border to Border” grant obtained through DEED will only become more difficult to get in coming years as buildout advances: the grants are in large part dependent on how connected an area is and favor those areas with large pockets of either unserved or underserved households—usually more rural areas.
“As we get more providers and get more households served, we will only become more served, not more underserved,” said Allie Polsfuss, director of administration for Minnetrista. “As the buildout continues, our chance of getting the grant goes down.”
Officials are also looking into options for when the city’s existing contract with Mediacom expires at the end of 2023. More than 380 homes were connected under the first two phases of the existing contract but no new infrastructure was required in the final few years of the contract.
The city has been keeping pace with its fastest growing areas, notably the Woodland Cove development, which will again benefit from the city’s only planned expansion for this year, outside of the DEED-funded project and targeted upgrades to existing infrastructure.
It’s the more rural areas in Minnetrista’s northwest that are lagging most. Connecting homes in developments like Woodland Cove is “pretty cost-effective,” Barone told Laker Pioneer. “But when you get out to the rural areas of town and try to connect 10-acre hobby farms together, it becomes pretty cost-prohibitive for them to do.”
“We’ve always had kind of a poor track record with connecting people with the Internet kind of because of the way the city’s laid out,” he said. Barone contrasted Minnetrista’s 32 square miles with the 32 square miles of Eden Prairie, a city whose population, at eight times that of Minnetrista, can more easily offset an ISP’s infrastructure costs.
Minnetrista’s council members got a peek Feb. 16 of the first rough estimates of those costs. At about $75,000 per mile, completing the infrastructure buildout necessary for full Internet connectivity in Minnetrista could run as much as $2 million with the city responsible for about $800,000 of that. The city’s cable fund, into which franchise fees are paid on a quarterly basis, is currently sitting at $259,000.
It’s still unknown whether additional funding could come to Minnetrista from the federal government. Included in last year’s CARES Act was $6.25 billion for broadband projects with $300 million of that to be distributed nationwide as “some kind of grant program,” said Polsfuss.
Regardless of outside funding, Minnetrista’s elected officials have indicated in their work sessions that they are adamant about making broadband a high priority item, not just for resolving past years’ connectivity issues but also for safeguarding against near future implications as more school districts initiate requests to create online-only programs beyond the pandemic era. “It’s going to be even more important to get everybody built out as fast as we can,” said council member Ann MacGregor.
