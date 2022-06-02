Minnetrista Public Safety Chief Paul Falls recently graduated from the 281st session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.
Falls is the third officer in Minnetrista department history to complete this prestigious program.
Falls started in law enforcement as a volunteer reserve officer with the Minnetrista Police Department in 1987. Falls was hired by the Minnetrista Police Department as a full time police officer in March 1994. Falls was promoted to sergeant in 2000, lieutenant in 2007 and chief of police in 2011.
The FBI National Academy is the premier leadership program for law enforcement across the globe. Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. The professional development training provided at the FBI National Academy is the gold standard within the profession of law enforcement and serves to further enhance the skills, knowledge, and abilities necessary to succeed in today’s complex world.
Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. Nationally, less than one percent of police officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
The 281st session consisted of 285 law enforcement officers from 45 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 32 countries, five military organizations, and six federal organizations.
City Administrator Jasper Kruggel stated, “We are incredibly proud of Chief Falls for successfully completing the FBI Academy program,” city administrator Jasper Kruggel said. “He has demonstrated his commitment to the residents of Minnetrista throughout his career. His experience and knowledge gained from the FBI National Academy will be an important component to better serving Minnetrista.”
“It was an absolute honor and privilege to attend the FBI National Academy,” Falls said. “Training is so vitally important in this profession. I truly believe the FBI National Academy has provided me with many of the tools I need to lead in today’s complex world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.