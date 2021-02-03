Minnetrista and Orono police departments will soon join other metro area departments in equipping their patrol officers with body-worn cameras. Minnetrista council members approved the measure Jan. 19; Orono did the same a week prior.
“I think it’s a necessary piece of equipment. It will not only be good for our officers, but also for anybody that they interact with,” said Minnetrista Mayor Lisa Whalen.
The cameras, along with an updated squad car video system and supporting software, had been planned for in Minnetrista’s final 2021 budget, approved in December. The city will purchase six in-car systems and seven body camera systems, with supporting software, for a total cost of $55,630.
“There has been a growing trend for agencies to move towards body cameras or add body cameras, and I think the public’s expectation has kind of moved forward in that direction as well,” said Minnetrista Police Chief Paul Falls.
Use of body cameras has become more popular in the past 10 years and with particular acceleration following the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO, reported KARE11 in July of 2019. Bloomington, Brooklyn park and Plymouth police departments have added body-worn cameras in recent years as well.
The cameras have become almost standard and Falls said that the legal questions around their use have largely been worked out by now.
Chris Fischer, deputy chief of police with Orono, added during an interview that particularly the changes made in the past couple of years around who is able to access camera footage have been well-received by police departments and helped contribute to Orono’s decision, which he said “was a long time in coming.”
Orono PD will be placing a $200,000 order in March for the purchase of weapon-mounted, in-car and body-worn cameras, along with their supporting software, said Fischer.
Minnetrista and Orono police have both utilized video systems in their squad cars for several years; Minnetrista’s system goes back even to old-school VHS tapes, said Falls. The department’s current video system is at its “end of life” and was not included in Minnetrista’s software upgrade a few years back: if either the in-car operating system or supporting software went down, neither could be repaired, he said.
Both Falls and Fischer lauded the added transparency that they say will be gained through the use of the new cameras.
“I think the level of transparency that squad cameras and body cameras together provide is something that will definitely help the city as we continue to provide public safety and police services into the future,” said Falls.
Fischer said the video footage gained by body cameras would be just one “tiny part” of investigations but that their use would aid everyone involved. “The more information we can provide, the better,” he said.
