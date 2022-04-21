In March, the City of Minnetrista approved increasing the residential water rate in an effort to promote water conservation, better align with the rates of surrounding communities, and support future water infrastructure.
The quarterly base rate will remain the same at $31.97 per quarter. The tiered usage and rates have been adjusted. The mid-level residential usage tier is increasing from 25,001-50,000 gallons to 25,001-65,000 gallons and top level usage is over 65,001 gallons. The rate per thousand gallons also increases as seen in the table. The fee increases took effect April 1, 2022; (second quarter 2022) as discussed during the March 7, work Session and adopted during the March 21, council meeting.
The changes only pertain to the residential water usage and rates. Commercial and school tiers and rates remain unchanged.
The old water rates were: Tier 1 - 0-25,000 gallons used/$4.13 per 1,000 gallons; Tier 2 - 25,001-50,000 gallons used/$5.15 per 1,000 gallons; Tier 3 - over 50,000 gallons used/$6.59 per 1,000 gallons.
The new water rates are: Tier 1 - 0-25,000 gallons used/$4.50 per 1,000 gallons; Tier 2 - 25,001-65,000 gallons used/$6.25 per 1,000 gallons; Tier 3 - over 65,001 gallons used/$11.25 per 1,000 gallons used.
The City of Minnetrista did not have a tiered water fee structure in place until 2010. Prior to 2010, Minnetrista had just billed the base rate plus a single rate per 1,000 gallons for all gallons use. During 2010, the DNR had communicated that for any future water infrastructure projects (wells, water treatment plants, etc.), this structure would need to be in place. Subsequently, the first tiered water rate structure was implemented that year. The tiers at the time were base rate, and 0-80,000, 80,000-150,000 and 150,000 and above. In 2013, the city did a water rate study with the help of Ehlers with upcoming water infrastructure projects on the horizon. In conjunction with that, current tiered structures were implemented in 2014. The current tiered rate system that is in place has the base rate and then tiers of 0-25,000, 25,000-50,000 and 50,000 and above for water gallons used per quarter.
The total water portion of a resident’s bill does not include sewer charges.
