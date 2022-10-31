The Minnetrista City Council voted 4-1 to approve the 2023 street reconstruction and utility improvement project for Eastview Avenue, Morningview Drive, Morningview Court, Westwood Avenue and Westwood Drive at its Oct. 18 meeting following several months of discussion.
The proposed project includes full street reconstruction, installation of concrete curb and gutter, construction of a storm sewer system, minor sanitary sewer improvements, a full watermain and water service replacement, and boulevard restoration. The estimated cost for the project is $4.3 million, and the improvements are proposed to be funded through a combination of city funds and special assessments to the benefitting properties.
The proposed special assessments are based on a special benefit consultation performed by Patchin Messner and accepted by the city on Sept.19. The 81 residential units in the area will each be assessed $10,000 with the city covering the remainder.
The infrastructure project was first initiated at the council’s June 6 meeting when it passed a resolution authorizing professional services. The council then held a neighborhood information meeting for residents proposed to be assessed on Aug. 16. On Sept. 6, the council passed a resolution to receive the feasibility report for the project and called for a public hearing, which was held on Oct. 3. Prior to the Oct. 18 meeting, many residents had expressed their opposition to the project via meetings, calls, and emails.
During the public hearing portion of the Oct. 18 meeting, several residents came forward to restate their opposition to the project. Cindy Notch presented a petition to the council which was signed by the majority of the residents in the area expressing their preference for a road reclamation rather than a reconstruction. Kristine Devinck pointed out that the project would result in a loss of trees and would cause significant disruption for property owners. In addition, Tom Notch expressed his opinion that the council was not being cost effective and would be unnecessarily replacing a water main that still had many years of life.
City Engineer Alyson Fauske explained to the council that the water main in the project area had 11 documented breaks in 11 years and soil samples taken from various locations in the area were all considered corrosive to highly corrosive. She pointed out that a reclamation and reconstruction would involve virtually the same process. Fauske indicated that the survival probability of the watermain would continue to decrease if nothing was done.
Fauske also addressed resident concerns regarding the loss of trees and project timing. She mentioned that a tree specialist would do a tree inventory during the final design process to try to save as many trees as possible. In addition, Fauske shared the project schedule and noted that construction would start in June and would be completed in three six-week phases in order to minimize disruption to property owners.
In explaining her rationale for voting in favor of the project, Mayor Lisa Whalen stated that she believed that the council could address many resident concerns and stated that the council would continue to work with individual residents.
“I think we would be taking taxpayer money and gambling with it if we did a reclamation project,” said Mayor Whalen. “If we do a reclamation project today and then we have to go in 10 years from now and dig it all up and redo it, it’s going to cost us twice as much. I was elected to be fiscally responsible with our tax dollars and putting a new road over a 50-year-old pipe that has already shown corrosion that wasn’t installed according to today’s modern recommendation is not fiscally responsible.”
In other news, the council also voted to approve another street improvement project for North Arm Drive, Trails End Road, and Trails End Circle. The proposed improvements include full depth reclamation of the pavement and minor enhancements to the storm water drainage system, a partial replacement of deficient concrete curb and gutter, mill and overlay of the pavement, and minor enhancements to the storm water drainage system of Timber Trail. The estimated cost of the project is $1.3 million and the proposed funding is the same as the other street project.
Finally, the council approved a sanitary sewer replacement project for 2023. Earlier this year, staff became aware of a sag in the sanitary sewer pipes that extends from both sides of the manhole between 3770 and 3785 Glacier Circle caused by frost heaving. In order to address the issue, the city’s engineering firm WSB recommended replacing the manhole and approximately 20 feet of sanitary sewer on each side of the manhole. The project will cost a little over $70,000, which will come from the sanitary sewer fund.
