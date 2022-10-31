The Minnetrista City Council voted 4-1 to approve the 2023 street reconstruction and utility improvement project for Eastview Avenue, Morningview Drive, Morningview Court, Westwood Avenue and Westwood Drive at its Oct. 18 meeting following several months of discussion.

The proposed project includes full street reconstruction, installation of concrete curb and gutter, construction of a storm sewer system, minor sanitary sewer improvements, a full watermain and water service replacement, and boulevard restoration. The estimated cost for the project is $4.3 million, and the improvements are proposed to be funded through a combination of city funds and special assessments to the benefitting properties.

