When Minnetrista had its outdoor watering ban in place, water in the city’s two water towers had fallen to levels that were just one third to one half of what these towers would normally contain.
“That’s getting really low in order to have enough water to put out fires,” said Michael Barone, city administrator for Minnetrista. The towers were measuring just 13-16 feet of water in their tanks, down from a usual 34-38 feet.
Minnetrista’s water ban was in place from June 8-15 and affected the 5,500 or so residents who are on city water—or about two thirds of its population. Minnetrista has since moved on to a revised watering schedule that permits some outdoor watering, but the city is still urging residents to conserve as much water as they can.
“What we don’t need from residents is for them to try to put down three or four days’ worth of water crammed into the two days they are actually allowed to water in our revised schedule,” said Barone. The city normally follows an even/odd schedule that allows residents to water lawns seven out of every 14 days.
Underscoring the urgency to conserve water, the Minnetrista police department had as of June 18 already given out 30 warnings to those found in violation. Citations will follow in cases of further noncompliance.
Barone said the plan now is to continue with the revised watering schedule (effective as of June 16 and available on the city’s website) but that if there is overuse, a complete watering ban may have to be reinstated.
“When we get a span of hot weather with drought-like conditions, we have to ensure public safety. We have to make sure that the fire department has enough water to fight structure fires. Unfortunately, green lawns take a back seat to public safety,” he said.
Sunday’s quick respite of just under a third of an inch of rain isn’t expected to help much, and the National Weather Service is continuing its mid-term outlook of hot and dry conditions. NWS also is indicating potential for persistent drought-like conditions even into August due to current water deficits and the likelihood of above normal temps.
Already, almost half of Minnesota is experiencing “moderate to severe” drought. Data from NOAA regional climate centers show that precipitation for the majority of Minnesota since the start of the month has amounted to less than 25 percent of normal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.