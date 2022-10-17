The Minnetrista City Council voted to approve the site plans for Mackenthun’s grocery store and a 148-unit multifamily building in Woodland Cove at its meeting on Oct. 3.
The 500-acre site has een guided for development in the city’s comprehensive plan since 1982, according to David Abel, community development director. There have been a few attempts to develop the site in the past, but they all failed for various reasons. The Woodland Cove development proposal started in 2009 and there were extensive public meetings regarding the site over the course of two years. The preliminary plat for the site was approved in 2011, and it was always anticipated that there was going to be a section of the site set aside for commercial and multifamily development, Abel said.
A conceptual plan for Mackenthun’s, a Waconia-based family grocer, was first presented to the council at its July 18 meeting and the council provided feedback. The council approved the final plat, along with a partial assignment of the master development agreement to the developer, J&J Minnetrista, LLC and a preliminary development agreement for the Woodland Cove ninth addition, at its Sept. 6 meeting.
At the July 18 meeting, the council requested that a traffic study be done for the proposed development. In response, the developer hired Transportation Collaborative & Consultants, LLC (TC2) to complete one. According to Matt Pacyna with TC2, the study concluded that there are no operational issues expected at any of the proposed access drives. All street intersections and approaches are expected to operate at an acceptable level, except the Highway 7 and Kings Point Road / CR 11 intersection, which might experience delays to the westbound and southbound approaches during peak evening hours, but nothing outside of the industry standard acceptable level of service.
The city indicated that it will continue to monitor traffic and address it further if necessary. In addition, crosswalks, sidewalks, and vegetation screening were added to the plan at the council’s request.
The council also held public hearings for two 2023 street projects. The first project includes a full street reconstruction, installation of concrete curb and gutter construction of a storm sewer system, minor sanitary sewer improvements, full watermain and water service replacement, and boulevard restoration of the following roads: Eastview Avenue, Morningview Drive, Morningview Court, Westwood Avenue and Westwood Drive.
Residents Tony Leonard and Tom Notch came before the council to express their opposition to the project, noting that they do not believe it is fiscally responsible. Notch also pointed out that the project would eliminate mature trees and cause unnecessary disruption for residents, when only a small section of the water main has had documented problems. In addition, Notch stated that he believes that the project is too large for the construction season, as it is slated to go into November of 2023.
On the other side, residents Allen and Sheryl Hill indicated their support for the project, as they have experienced drainage and sewer issues on their lot and have spent a significant amount of money to fix those issues. They pointed out that delaying the project would mean higher costs for everyone.
Resident Ron Roetzel expressed support for the project as well. He pointed out that the neighborhood would get more value from doing a full reconstruction rather than a partial reconstruction. He also explained that he owns a consulting firm and normally sees assessment costs that are a lot higher than the assessments that Minnetrista is proposing.
The second street project includes full depth reclamation of the pavement and minor enhancements to the storm water drainage system of North Arm Drive, Trails End Road, and Trails End Circle. It also includes partial replacement of deficient concrete curb and gutter, mill and overlay of the pavement, and minor enhancements to the storm water drainage system of Timber Trail. Burl Oaks Golf Club is one of the properties being assessed and resident Jason Theis told the council that he believes that the club’s assessment should be more than $45,000 because it benefits more from the traffic.
The council decided to postpone taking action on its two city street projects because Councilmember John Tschumperlin was absent and Mayor Lisa Whalen wanted to have the full council present to make the decision. The council will vote on whether or not to approve the professional services agreements for final design and bidding services and order improvements and authorize preparation of plans and specifications at its next meeting on Oct. 17.
