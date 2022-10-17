The Minnetrista City Council voted to approve the site plans for Mackenthun’s grocery store and a 148-unit multifamily building in Woodland Cove at its meeting on Oct. 3.

The 500-acre site has een guided for development in the city’s comprehensive plan since 1982, according to David Abel, community development director. There have been a few attempts to develop the site in the past, but they all failed for various reasons. The Woodland Cove development proposal started in 2009 and there were extensive public meetings regarding the site over the course of two years. The preliminary plat for the site was approved in 2011, and it was always anticipated that there was going to be a section of the site set aside for commercial and multifamily development, Abel said.

Load comments