The Minnetrista City Council at its Feb. 28 meeting awarded a contract to Minnesota Wisconsin Playground for new playground equipment and installation at Gene Lehner Park in the Trillium Bay neighborhood.
The existing playground is being replaced because it was installed in the 1990s, and the park swings, playground equipment and the pea rock fall protection no longer meet the current National Playground Safety Institute standards.
The playground is the first phase of the Gene Lehner Park rehabilitation project. Site work will be awarded during the second phase. The latter will involve grading and preparation of the site for new retaining walls, walking trail realignment/replacement, new parking lot installation and new swing/playground container borders. The picnic table, park benches and trash receptacles will also be removed, refinished as needed, and reinstalled by public works staff.
Minnesota Wisconsin Playground quoted the project at $85,000, which falls within the allocated budget. The dollars will come out of the Park Capital Improvement Plan fund. The city plans to install the playground in late July or early August.
Another agenda item for the council was to review 14 bids it received for its 2023 street reconstruction and utility improvement project. The project includes full street reconstruction, installation of concrete curb and gutter construction of a storm sewer system, minor sanitary sewer improvements, full watermain and water service replacement, and boulevard restoration of the following roads: Eastview Avenue, Morningview Drive, Morningview Court, Westwood Avenue, and Westwood Drive.
According to Alyson Fauske, city engineer with WSB, the lowest bid from LaTour Construction, Inc. of Maple Lake was $100,000 less than the feasibility study and pre-bid estimates. The estimated total cost for the project based on the low bid is just over $4.2 million.
The project is proposed to be funded in part by special assessments to benefitting properties with a total proposed assessment of $853,000. That figure includes a $10,000 assessment rate for each of the 81 individual residential units, as well as $20,000 assessed to Gillespie Park and $23,000 assessed to River Valley Church. The assessments will be levied for a 20-year period at an interest rate of 5.5 percent.
The city also received nine bids for its other 2023 street improvement project, which includes full depth reclamation of the pavement and minor enhancements to the storm water drainage system of North Arm Drive, Trails End Road, and Trails End Circle. In addition, the project includes partial replacement of deficient concrete curb and gutter, mill and overlay of the pavement, and minor enhancements to the storm water drainage system of Timber Trail.
The estimated total cost for the project based on the low bid from Asphalt Surfaces Technologies Corp of St. Joseph is just under $1.18 million, which is $100,000 less than the feasibility study and pre-bid estimates. According to Fauske, WSB wanted to be conservative with its estimates due to the volatility with pipe pricing.
Just like the other street project, the North Arm Drive/Trails End/Timber Trail project is proposed to be funded by special assessments. The total proposed assessment is $475,000, which includes a $10,000 proposed assessment for each of the 43 benefitting residential units and $45,000 to be assessed to Burl Oaks Golf Club. The council will hold a hearing on the proposed assessments for both projects at its meeting on March 20, which will determine the final assessment amounts to the benefitting properties. The council plans to award contracts at that meeting as well.
The council also received an update from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors on the bonds the city plans to sell to fund the remainder of the street projects not covered by special assessments. As previously reported, the city plans to issue just under $8 million in bonds for a term of 20 years. The city accepted the pre-bid report and appointed a pricing committee to determine when to close on the bonds based on recommendations from Finance Director Brian Grimm.
