The Minnetrista City Council heard from Brian Vlach, Three Rivers Park District’s senior water resources manager, at its Aug. 15 meeting regarding a project to address water quality issues in Whaletail Lake.

Whaletail Lake has been on Minnesota’s impaired waters list since 2006. This list is used to set pollutant-reduction goals needed to restore impaired waters. The measure is called the Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL).

