The Minnetrista City Council heard from Brian Vlach, Three Rivers Park District’s senior water resources manager, at its Aug. 15 meeting regarding a project to address water quality issues in Whaletail Lake.
Whaletail Lake has been on Minnesota’s impaired waters list since 2006. This list is used to set pollutant-reduction goals needed to restore impaired waters. The measure is called the Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL).
In 2017, the Pioneer-Sarah Creek Watershed Management Commission (PSCWMC) conducted a study of TMDL in Whaletail Lake and provided targets and strategies for meeting it. In Whaletail Lake, phosphorus is the main nutrient affecting the overall water quality of the lake. Two other variables which are also relevant include chlorophyll A (an indication of how much algae is in the water) and secchi depth (an indication of water clarity).
According to Vlach, when a lake has an excessive amount of phosphorus, it tends to have severe algae blooms and under those conditions poorer water clarity tends to develop. In the south basin of Whaletail Lake, the main cause of excessive amounts of phosphorus is internal loading, a process which occurs in the summer when a lake stratifies and the conditions at the bottom of the lake become hypoxic. Any plants at the bottom of the lake decompose and then wind and wave action bring the build-up of phosphorus at the bottom to the surface. In the case of Whaletail Lake, that water then flows from the south basin to the north basin, further degrading the water quality.
In order to reduce the amount of phosphorus in Whaletail lake, Three Rivers Park District and PSCWMC are recommending an alum treatment for the south basin. Alum is a non-toxic compound with a strong binding capacity. When it is applied evenly to the surface of a lake, it binds to phosphorus and forms a blanket over the bottom of the lake, eliminating the internal loading process and improving water quality.
Vlach’s calculations show that the alum treatment longevity and effectiveness will most likely exceed 20 years and that, after four years, the lake would be removed from the impaired waters list. The cost of the alum treatment is about $410,000, which would be split between Three Rivers Park District, PSCWMC, a Hennepin County stewardship grant, and the city of Minnetrista. The city would be asked to contribute between $14,000 and $16,000. Mayor Lisa Whalen told Vlach that the council would discuss the project further in a future work session.
The council also held a public hearing regarding conditional use permit (CUP) violations at 6605 Woodedge Road. One of the property owners, Larry Wittig, runs a boat repair business on the property, and one of the conditions on the original CUP was that a large detached structure be constructed on the property by Aug. 18, 2011 to be used for the business. There was never a building constructed and the property owner has generally been operating his business outside.
Following the receipt of complaints about the property and the failure to construct the required accessory structure, city staff contacted the owners in early 2022 and have attempted to work with them to achieve compliance with the terms of the CUP.
At the council’s July 18 meeting, the property owner was instructed to provide the council with a signed contract and a building permit and schedule prior to the public hearing or the CUP would be revoked. The council received those items and the schedule specifies that the building is expected to be done by the end of October.
Councilmember Ann MacGregor explained to the property owners that the council does not want to be responsible for shutting down a small business, but informed them that the building needs to be completed according to schedule or a letter needs to be provided by the builder detailing why it is delayed. The council stressed that it expects to see significant building progress by its Oct. 3 meeting or it will revoke the CUP.
