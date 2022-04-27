A student at Holy Family Catholic School was arrested Tuesday following alleged threats against another student, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the school in Victoria just after 9:30 a.m. on April 26, after receiving a complaint about threats being made by a student. Through investigation, deputies learned that the suspect – a 15-year-old male Holy Family student living in Minnetrista – allegedly threatened on Monday, April 25, to beat another student with baseball cleats and a baseball bat. The student also allegedly stated that he had a list of people at the school that he wanted to shoot, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office also stated that some of the alleged threats were caught on video.
The threats were reportedly made on school property, and school officials were notified Monday evening. School officials then notified the suspect’s parents that the student would need to remain at home while the incident was investigated.
Deputies located the suspect at his home, and he was detained without incident and transported to the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center.
The incident remains under investigation, and findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the Carver County Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution, according to the sheriff’s office.
