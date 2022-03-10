The city of Minnetrista has a new city administrator.
At the city council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Minnetrista City Council approved an employment agreement with Jasper Kruggel to be the next city administrator.
Kruggel is currently the city administrator for the city of Le Sueur, with his first day with Minnetrista set to be April 11. Kruggel submitted his resignation with Le Sueur on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
“Looking forward to having him on board,” Minnetrista Mayor Lisa Whalen said.
The employment agreement between Minnetrista and Kruggel calls for an annual salary of $140,000 with performance reviews after his first six months and then on an annual basis, and 20 hours of vacation in a bank effective on his start date. Kruggel will be placed at the accrual rate for ten years’ of service, and will begin accruing vacation at the rate of three weeks per year; 20 hours of sick leave effective on his start date and 96 hours accrued annually; $350 car allowance; 45 days advance notice if he voluntarily resigns from city employment; and six months severance if his employment is terminated without just cause.
Kruggel graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Environment and Natural Resources from the University of Minnesota and obtained a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Walden University. He was the Streets and Parks Manager for the City of Northfield from 2012 to 2016, and then moved to the Public Services Director for the City of Le Sueur in 2016. Kruggel was promoted to the City Administrator for Le Sueur and has been in that position since 2017.
A new Minnetrista city administrator was needed after Mike Barone retired from the position in December 2021.
Barone had served the city of Minnetrista for 12 years, the six most recent of these as city administrator. Before that, he had been with Minnetrista as interim city administrator for one year and as assistant city administrator for five years. Before coming to Minnetrista, he was with the city of Eden Prairie for 17 years, first in Human Resources and then for seven years as assistant to the city administrator.
The open position was advertised from Nov. 2, 2021 to Jan. 3. The council selected six semifinalist candidates and interviews were held on Feb. 2, 3, and 8.
Three candidates were selected from there and final round interviews were held on Feb. 15, 2022. After deliberations, the council directed staff to start negotiations with Kruggel for the open position.
