Do you live in Minnetrista and are you interested in helping the community out?
If so, have you ever thought of volunteering a spot on one of the commissions that the city has?
If your answer is yes, now is the time to apply for that position as the city of Minnestrista has openings on both the Planning Commission and Park and Recreation Commission.
The Minnetrista Planning Commission consists of seven members and two alternate members who serve as a volunteer advisory commission appointed by the city council. The Planning Commission is a recommending body to the city council which reviews public and private development proposals for consistency with the city Comprehensive Plan and the city code. The commission meets the fourth Monday of each month. Each commissioner serves a four-year term.
The Minnetrista Park and Recreation Commission consists of five members and two alternate members who serve as a volunteer advisory commission appointed by the City Council. The purpose of the commission is to advise the City Council in the providing of recreational areas and facilities in relation to land use and citizen requests within the community. In addition to the five members, a council member designated by the council is an ex-officio nonvoting member of the commission. The commission meets the second Tuesday of each month. Each commissioner serves a three year term.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.