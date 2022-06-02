The Minnetrista City Council received and accepted the city’s 2021 financial audit at its meeting on May 16. The city’s accounting firm Clifton Larsen Allen (CLA) issued a clean opinion on the city’s financial statements, and Minnetrista learned it also earned a Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for excellence in financial reporting.
The GFOA award was established to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare annual comprehensive financial reports to ensure full transparency and disclosure. Just 85 cities and counties in the state of Minnesota received the award, according to Michelle Hoffman, principal accountant with CLA.
During her presentation to the council, Hoffman shared that Minnetrista has been keeping expenditures steady for the last several years, with the largest expenditure being public safety. The city’s water fund, sewer fund, and stormwater fund are also operating in the green when accounting for depreciation.
About 70 percent of the city’s revenue comes from the property taxes; the rest from licenses and fees, user fees, and intergovernmental funds, such as the federal coronavirus relief funds. Minnetrista has a total debt of just under $19 million and will pay approximately $1.9 million per year over the next five years.
In addition, Hoffman shared data from the Office of the State Auditor which showed that Minnetrista had lower taxes per capita in 2020 (the last time for which data is available) in comparison to the surrounding cities of Orono, Medina, Mound, Spring Park and Long Lake. In terms of current expenditures, Minnetrista falls somewhere in the middle in comparison with nearby cities.
Hennepin County District 7 Commissioner Kevin Anderson also shared an update with the council on the county’s 2022 budget. Anderson has been making the rounds to communities in his district. According to Anderson, Hennepin County oversees $2.4 billion dollars, the largest budget outside of the state of Minnesota, and about $800 million comes from property taxes.
In 2021, the county authorized a 3.5 percent levy increase. The county also received nearly $250 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which it has directed toward major priorities including economic recovery, housing, broadband expansion, mental health, and gun violence and crime prevention.
Broadband expansion and mental health are two areas where Minnetrista has seen a direct benefit from the ARPA funds. Minnetrista was one city that received a grant from the county to help fill gaps in broadband coverage.
Minnetrista has also gained a new social worker in its police department as part of Hennepin County’s embedded social worker program. Anderson stated that other municipalities have seen reductions up to 80 percent in repeat calls that don’t deserve to or need to be responded to by police as a result of the social worker program.
Anderson also shared that ARPA funds were designated for the expansion of the North Metro Regional Public Safety Training Facility in Maple Grove. Mayor Whalen expressed interest in a further discussion about grants for Minnetrista police to receive additional training at the facility.
The council also heard from a Morningview Drive resident regarding concerns about a neighbor who she said is performing earth work that blocked her view of the lake with dirt and blocked a drain line that flooded her garage. The council referred the matter to the city engineer for a site inspection.
The council also approved a site plan authorizing construction of a second pool and pool house in the Woodland Cove neighborhood. The homeowners’ association plan was revised at the request of the council to add more parking.
In final business, the council approved a pay increase for Community Development Director David Abel and a promotion for City Planner Nickolas Olson to senior city planner.
