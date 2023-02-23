Minnetrista is moving forward with capital project bonding requests for two new wells and a new water treatment plant as part of the state’s 2023-2024 biennium budget process.
City Administrator Jasper Kruggel explained the process to the Minnetrista City Council at its Feb. 6 meeting.
The Minnesota State Legislature did not pass a capital project bonding bill in 2022, he said, and lawmakers are currently reviewing projects that were submitted following the normal process in 2021-2022 biennium bonding request period. Kruggel noted that the exact timeline for the 2023-2024 biennium capital project bonding request process has yet to be defined, but city staff are working closely with the Minnesota Management and Budget agency and are prepared to start that process once it has opened.
Based on information outlined by the agency, new capital project requests to the state of Minnesota will likely be due in June of 2023. In the meantime, city staff are working with the city’s water infrastructure engineering firm AE2S to develop costs related to the bonding requests, which will then be presented to the council. The city also plans to apply for funding from the Public Facilities Authority (PFA), which administers and oversees the financial management of three revolving loan funds and other programs that help local units of government construct facilities for clean water, drinking water, and transportation infrastructure projects.
In addition, the council approved a conditional employment offer for Joshua Brown to serve as a police officer with the Minnetrista Department of Public Safety in order to fill a vacancy left by a retirement in October. The city began advertising for the position in October and decided to offer a signing bonus due to the difficulty in recruiting police officers in Minnesota. Brown worked as a police officer for Minnetrista from 2015 to 2021 and also has experience as a field training officer, investigator, instructor and community engagement officer. He is expected to rejoin the staff in March.
Council member Cathleen Reffkin also provided a recap of Mound Fire Department 2022 activity because Minnetrista is one of its contracted cities. There were 723 total calls in 2022 and 106 of those calls were for Minnetrista for a total of 1,699 hours of service. The department currently has 39 firefighters and two applicants on file.
In other news, the council approved a conditional use permit for a ground-mounted solar energy system at 1375 Preserve Boulevard with the stipulation that the applicant must plant approximately 10 eight-foot trees around the system as screening at the request of the neighboring property owner.
The council’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Members will hold a strategic planning session prior to the meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.