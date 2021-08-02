It’s now been five continuous weeks without a drop from the hose in Minnetrista.
The city has had a complete watering ban in place for residents on city water since June 24, having reinstated it that morning after a week’s reprieve that allowed just two days of watering during a test run of a revised watering schedule. Before that, another watering ban had been in place for a week.
Drought conditions continue to worsen throughout Minnesota. As of July 22, the most recent data available by press time from the U.S. Drought Monitor, 98 percent of Minnesota was in moderate drought with 72 percent of the state in severe drought.
Cities’ responses to these conditions, here in Minnetrista as well as elsewhere in the state, have centered on putting public safety, namely fire suppression, ahead of healthy lawns.
But facing some resident impatience, Minnetrista officials broached the topic of water at a regular meeting July 19, giving details about the watering ban and about the current and future state of the city’s water infrastructure.
SO, HOW BAD IS IT?
Water levels in Minnetrista’s Kings Point tower registered at a comfortable 29 feet on June 1 but had dropped to just 20 feet three days later and to 13 feet by June 8.
The city instated its first watering ban that same day. June 8 had marked the third time that water levels had fallen below 21 feet—the level deemed adequate for meeting fire protection needs—and three times below that threshold triggers an outdoor watering ban, said Alyson Fauske, city engineer.
“We want to make sure that there’s enough reserve water in that tower in the event of a fire so that a firefighter can hook onto the hydrant and have water to fight the fire,” she said.
That initial ban, from June 8-15, recovered levels enough that the city then moved to a revised watering schedule June 16. But within the first 7 hours of the ban lifting, water levels “had dropped significantly,” said Fauske. “And we weren’t really seeing it recover.”
By June 24, the tank was down to just 10.8 feet, well below ideal fire suppression levels and just a thin margin above the 10-foot threshold that would trigger a drinking water advisory due to creation of a low pressure system.
“The pressure in the system, in the pipes that are under the ground, is too low [below 10 feet] to keep that water moving,” said Fauske, explaining how stagnant water allows bacteria to grow. If levels had dropped any farther, Minnetristans would have been boiling all the water they consumed.
IRRIGATION’S IMPACT
Irrigation, happening this year on a much larger scale than normal due to the drought conditions, has been responsible for much of the volatility in water levels.
Measurements called “peak factors” help show the impact that irrigation has on a city’s water supply by comparing average daily usage during the winter months with that during the summer months.
In Minnetrista, the average maximum demand in May and June was 3.3 times what normal usage would be. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recommends a peak factor of 2.6, meaning that a household should use no more than 2.6 times as much water during the summer than it uses during the winter.
About 39 percent of Minnetrista households connected to city water, or about 675 homes, were in May and June exceeding the DNR’s recommendation for peak water usage. And while the city as a whole was averaging a peak factor of 3.3, about 24 percent, or 415 homes, were exceeding even that average.
“There’s properties that are using a lot of water and exceeding by far the peaking factors that are built in by the DNR and what our current average is,” said Michael Barone, Minnetrista city administrator. “I think people feel like it’s an unlimited resource and it’s not, and we’re seeing that in some of those trigger charts that show the increase, the steady uprise in usage.”
Data compiled by WSB Engineering show water usage demand in Minnetrista over the past four years has outpaced original estimates and that if this continued, the city would likely need to increase its supply of treated water 3 or 4 years earlier than previously anticipated, in 2023 instead of 2027.
Minnetrista has been adding pieces to its water infrastructure over the past five years, beginning with the July 2016 completion of the watermain connection between its south and central systems. The north and south treatment plants came online during the next eight months. The final part of that $14.5 million project will be complete this fall when the additional south water tower also comes online.
Even during the later planning stages of that overhaul, city officials had anticipated the likelihood for a third water treatment plant, to be added to the combined south-central system at the site of the new water tower off Hwy. 7.
But Greg Johnson, director of water and wastewater at WSB, said that with building a treatment plant comes the likely need to drill an additional well, which comes with its own series of requirements that includes a permit from the DNR generally obtained only if a city can show it has made efforts to conserve the water already being drawn from its existing wells.
That conservation factor is front of mind for the city. About two-thirds of Minnetrista homes are on city water, and nearly two-thirds of these households fell into the highest billing tier this spring, using more than 50,000 gallons per quarter.
“And this is second quarter! Third quarter’s usually the hottest,” said Barone. “When you look at the numbers, it’s kind of staggering.”
What would be more normal? It should take only about 30,000 gallons per quarter to irrigate the typical Minnetrista property, estimated city engineer Fauske.
