Hennepin County and the City of Minnetrista are teaming up to bring better broadband to its residents.
The partnership will help build out the broadband infrastructure and provide high-quality internet service to nearly 500 unserved and underserved homes in Minnetrista.
“The City of Minnetrista Council, staff and community are so grateful for this partnership with Hennepin County,” Minnetrista Mayor Lisa Whalen said. “Their support allows our unserved and underserved residents to have access to reliable internet services, as it has become an essential part of life for us all. Thank you to Hennepin County for helping us address connectivity challenges and providing support to one of the city’s major challenges,”
There has been a gap in the availability of reliable high speed internet service in the City of Minnetrista and other communities which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Minnetrista established a subcommittee of Mayor Lisa Whalen, councilmember Ann MacGregor, and city staff to prioritize the need for reliable high-speed internet in unserved areas of the community.
On Feb. 7, the Minnetrista City Council approved a cost share agreement with Midcontinent Communications (Midco) for the build out of fiber to the home internet to bridge this gap and provide reliable internet service to nearly 500 unserved and underserved homes in Minnetrista.
With Hennepin County’s commitment to eliminate the digital divide, and financial support in the partnership, the City of Minnetrista is able to further bridge the gap in high-speed internet service in the community.
“Hennepin County is committed to supporting connectivity for all residents,” County Commissioner Kevin Anderson said. “I believe that public-private partnerships are key to eliminating the digital divide, and the project in Minnetrista is a shining example. An investment in broadband infrastructure is more than web browsers and streaming services – it’s an investment in regional prosperity,”
