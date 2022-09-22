The Minnetrista City Council on Sept. 6 approved the city preliminary tax levy that was presented at the council’s Aug. 1 meeting.

The tax levy is estimated to have a $10 per month property tax impact on a median value home. The overall net levy amounts to an increase of about 5.5 percent when accounting for new home growth. A major portion of the increase is due to a raise in staff salaries for next year in order for the city to maintain staff and remain competitive in the marketplace. The council will hold a meeting on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. for public comments regarding the 2023 levy and budget.

