The Minnetrista City Council on Sept. 6 approved the city preliminary tax levy that was presented at the council’s Aug. 1 meeting.
The tax levy is estimated to have a $10 per month property tax impact on a median value home. The overall net levy amounts to an increase of about 5.5 percent when accounting for new home growth. A major portion of the increase is due to a raise in staff salaries for next year in order for the city to maintain staff and remain competitive in the marketplace. The council will hold a meeting on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. for public comments regarding the 2023 levy and budget.
The council also voted to accept the feasibility report for the Morningview, Eastview, Westwood street and utility reconstruction project that was presented by the city’s engineering firm WSB. The proposed improvements include full street reconstruction, construction of a storm sewer system, minor sanitary sewer improvements, full watermain and water service replacement, and boulevard restoration of the following roads: Eastview Avenue, Morningview Drive, Morningview Court, Westwood Avenue, and Westwood Drive.
Originally, the project was estimated to cost $5.2 million, but a revised analysis projects the cost to be $4.3 million. The residential unit assessment rate is estimated to be about $10,000, which is significantly less than the $24,500 figure that was initially shared with residents. The city is currently in the process of completing a special benefit consultation before sharing final assessment costs. Special assessments to benefiting properties are proposed to fund about a third of the project with the remaining portion paid for by various city funds.
The council also voted to accept the feasibility report for the North Arm and Trails End street improvement project, which includes full depth reclamation of the pavement and minor enhancements to the storm water drainage system of North Arm Drive, Trails End Road, and Trails End Circle. The project also includes partial replacement of deficient concrete curb and gutter, mill and overlay of the pavement, and minor enhancements to the storm water drainage system of Timber Trail.
The North Arm and Trails End street improvement project is estimated to cost about $1.3 million and special assessment estimated costs are in line with the Morningview, Eastview, Westwood street and utility reconstruction project at around $10,000.
In other business, the council heard results of a Highway 7 road safety audit (RSA) from state traffic safety engineer Derek Leuer. A fatal crash at the intersection of Highway 7 and Eureka Road last summer raised public concern over road safety and prompted a Minnesota Department of Transportation study of 32 miles of roadway from Hollywood Township to St. Louis Park.
An RSA is an evaluation of planned and existing roadways that reviews crash history, prior plans and recommendations, and existing conditions to identify potential future safety projects.
During the RSA, MnDOT looked for potential safety hazards that may affect road users and suggested measures to mitigate those safety issues. MnDOT also conducted public engagement activities including an interactive map and survey with more than 1,000 responses and an online open house.
According to Leuer, front to rear crashes are the most common type of collision on Hwy. 7, and the most common cause of fatal and serious injury crashes is running a red light. Some potential improvements that Leuer recommended for the whole stretch of Highway 7 include installing enforcement confirmation lights to safely observe and pursue red light violators, increasing signal visibility with yellow borders, increasing enforcement, and creating a Hwy. 7 corridor coalition to drive safety initiatives. Corridor coalitions already exist for Highway 55, Highway 12, and Highway 94, among others.
Leuer also offered some suggestions specifically related to the section of Hwy. 7 between Minnetrista and Minnetonka. He recommended adding a pedestrian trail separated by trees and a median strip at the intersection of Hwy. 7 and Main Street in St. Bonifacius to help make the corridor feel like a city street rather than a rural highway.
In addition, Leuer proposed adding roundabouts on the section of Hwy. 7 near Eureka Road that would help to slow down traffic and provide pedestrians better opportunities to cross. Many access points in this section would become right-in/right-out intersections; drivers wanting to turn left would have to turn right and turn around at the roundabout, thereby eliminating the challenge of turning left onto a busy highway.
The state traffic engineer indicated that it’s important to engage elected officials to drive road improvement projects.
