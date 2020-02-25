Minnetrista approved Feb. 3 the lowest bid for its south water tower, voting also to bond for $2 million to finance the bulk of that project.
The city awarded the contract 4-1 to Indiana-based Phoenix Fabricators & Erectors, whose $2.3 million bid came in about $133,500 below the initial engineer’s estimate. After other engineering and administrative costs the total project comes to about $2.65 million.
The Phoenix bid came in far below the other options reviewed by staff and council: $2.92 million from Caldwell Tanks and $2.97 million from Landmark Structures.
The gaping difference between the Phoenix bid and the other two raised a few eyebrows, but Ron Batty, city attorney for Minnetrista, said engineers had looked for oversights in each of the bids and determined there were no issues despite the cost variances and despite Phoenix’s below-estimate figure.
“They’re not unfamiliar with our climate and the area, and they’ve worked in the field for quite a while,” said Michael Barone, city administrator.
Phoenix, in business for 35 years, recently completed a similar tower in Brainerd and has two other towers – one in Cambridge, Minn. and one in Moorhead – now under construction, said Chad Katzenberger, project manager with engineering firm SEH.
The 500,000-gallon south water tower is the final part to the city’s overhaul of its water systems that began in 2014. That overhaul also included the two water treatment plants and the water main connecting the south and central systems.
Council member Shannon Bruce was the lone dissent Feb. 3 but made clear her opposition lay only in how the city intends to pay for the tower.
“I’m not opposed to the water tower. I think we need it. It’s a question, from my perspective, of timing and risk and who assumes the risk of whether or not we’re going to meet the growth projections that we’re anticipating,” she said, adding that the risk involved in general obligation (GO) bonds would end up “on the backs of all Minnetrista taxpayers” if the city did not meet its growth projections.
Making up $2 million of the $2.65 million price tag are GO water revenue bonds, which will be repaid by the water revenue streams (utility rate fees and connection charges). These bonds also allow cities the option of levying a temporary tax if the water fund were to reach a low or negative fund balance.
Brian Grimm, Minnetrista finance director, said such a temporary tax to help fund the tower would be highly unlikely and levied only as a last resort. Minnetrista has never had to levy for water since at least the time Grimm started with the city in 2006. Instead, the city has adjusted upward its water utility rates in recent years, opting for a 4 percent year-over-year increase to keep pace with costs of recent infrastructure improvements.
Still, Bruce said she would have preferred financing the tower through straight revenue bonds, which she said would put the risk on investors instead of taxpayers, not all of whom are on city water. Unlike GO bonds, straight revenue bonds are repaid only through a specific project’s revenue stream and do not give the option of a temporary tax. They also generally come with higher interest rates, said Grimm.
Council member Mike Molitor said the risk would still be there with revenue bonds, saying that if such bonds were to default, “we’re only kidding ourselves that only the investors would pay. The whole city would take a hit for that.”
Bruce said that this year’s election could give a more certain picture of which way the economy might go and how that could impact the city’s future growth, saying, too, that if council were to delay its vote on the tower that GO bonds might be more appealing to her in that post-election climate.
But Mayor Lisa Whalen said that even if November’s election has an effect that it may not be the immediate economic bellwether Bruce anticipates and that the city needed to get the water tower project underway sooner than later.
Minnetrista has enjoyed tremendous growth in recent years. Gone are the days of adding 30-35 new homes a year: the city has averaged 104 new homes for the past six years and added 140 in 2019 alone. With that growth, average daily water usage for Minnetrista, some 500,000 gallons in 2019, is likely to increase by almost 50 percent within 10 years to 730,000 gallons per day and to double by the year 2040 to 1 million gallons per day, MET Council estimates show.
Said Molitor, “Residents have some basic requirements of city governments, and that is when they turn their faucet on, water comes out, and that’s what this comes down to […] That doesn’t change whether the economy’s up, down, sideways, whatever – I’m not going to put that at risk.”
