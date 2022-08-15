More residents came before the Minnetrista City Council at its Aug. 1 meeting to express their opposition to the proposed 2023 street and utility improvements project in the Eastview, Morningview, and Westwood neighborhoods.

Several residents explained that they believe that it is unnecessary to put in a new water main given that there hasn’t been a break in seven years and that the pipes have a life expectancy of up to 100 years. The residents also expressed a preference for a road reclamation rather than a reconstruction, which is considerably less expensive. In addition, residents questioned the extent to which the city’s engineering firm WSB will profit from the project.

