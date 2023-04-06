The Minnetrista City Council awarded construction contracts and professional services agreements for its 2023 street improvement projects at its meeting on March 20. The council also held public hearings for the two street projects that are proposed to be partially funded by special assessments.

Mayor Lisa Whalen explained that the council will wait until its April 17 meeting to close the public hearings and certify the final assessment roll since the notice that went out to residents about the hearings did not have a time listed, and the council would like to ensure that residents have the opportunity to voice their opinions and ask any questions. Residents who wish to object to the proposed assessment will need to submit a written notice to the city.

