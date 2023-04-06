The Minnetrista City Council awarded construction contracts and professional services agreements for its 2023 street improvement projects at its meeting on March 20. The council also held public hearings for the two street projects that are proposed to be partially funded by special assessments.
Mayor Lisa Whalen explained that the council will wait until its April 17 meeting to close the public hearings and certify the final assessment roll since the notice that went out to residents about the hearings did not have a time listed, and the council would like to ensure that residents have the opportunity to voice their opinions and ask any questions. Residents who wish to object to the proposed assessment will need to submit a written notice to the city.
As previously reported, the proposed special assessment rate is $10,000 per benefitting residential property, which will be amortized and levied for a 20- year period at an interest rate of 5.5 percent per year. Mayor Whalen noted that the assessment will not go on the tax record until 2024 and residents who wish to pre-pay without interest will need to pay on or before Nov. 1, 2023. The council also shared that hardship deferrals may be available for senior citizens, disabled persons, members of the National Guard or military reserves, and city staff can help answer any questions.
The council first received bids for the 2023 street reconstruction and utility improvement project at its meeting Feb. 28. The project covers Morningview Drive, Morningview Court, Eastview Avenue, Westwood Drive and Westwood Avenue (City Project No. 01-23), also North Arm Drive, Trails End Road, Trails End Circle and Timber Trail (City Project No. 02-23).
The council voted at the March 20 meeting to award a contract for City Project No. 01-23 to the lowest responsive bidder, LaTour Construction, Inc., of Maple Lake. The total bid amount is just under $3.34 million, and the estimated total cost for the project based on the low bid is approximately $4.18 million, which includes a 5 percent construction contingency and an additional 19.3 percent for indirect costs.
Along with awarding a construction contract, the council approved a professional services agreement with WSB to perform construction engineering services for the project, which includes construction administration and observation, construction surveying, and construction materials testing. The services provided by WSB are estimated to cost just over $400,000, which is accounted for in the $4.18 million figure.
In addition, the council awarded a contract for City Project No. 02-23 to the low bidder, Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation, of Saint Joseph, Minn.. The total bid amount is just under $935,800, and the estimated total cost for the project based on the low bid is approximately $1.14 million, which includes a 5 percent construction contingency and an additional 16 percent for indirect costs. The council also awarded a professional services agreement with WSB to perform construction engineering services for the project for a total of just over $79,000, which is accounted for in the $1.14 million figure.
Another agenda item for the city was to award a contract for the 2023 overlay project (City Project No. 03-23) to low bidder, GMH Asphalt Corporation of Chaska, for just under $1,338,000. The project covers the Painters Creek Preserve neighborhood, Turtle Creek neighborhood, Sunnybrook Circle, Kings Point Road (north of Woodland Cove,) and Hunters Trail (from Highway 7 to Bandy Lane). Unlike the other street projects, project costs are not proposed to be assessed to residents. The total estimated cost for the project is approximately $1,685,700 and is proposed to be funded through a combination of city funds and municipal state aid (MSA) funds.
In order to fund the portion of the projects not covered by special assessments, the council also passed a resolution authorizing the sale of bonds in the amount of $7.5 million, fixing their form and specifications, directing their execution and delivery, providing for their payment, and establishing a pricing committee. Todd Hagen from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors will be at the April 17 meeting to present the results of the sale.
In other news, the council heard an update on the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) from Michael Kirkwood, Minnetrista’s representative for the LMCD. According to Kirkwood, the LMCD’s strategic priorities include building a strong financial foundation for the organization, ensuring clear and timely communications and operational effectiveness, protecting the lake, and preventing and mitigating aquatic invasive species. Over the last year, the LMCD has focused on reducing its budget levy through the use of reserves, increasing funding for another summer Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol deputy, and addressing issues related to commercial business, wake zones, and carp.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.