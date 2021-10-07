Minnetrista city administrator Michael Barone on Sept. 20 announced that he will be retiring in December of this year.
Barone has served the city of Minnetrista for 12 years, the six most recent of these as city administrator. Before that, he had been with Minnetrista as interim city administrator for one year and as assistant city administrator for five years. His last day with Minnetrista will be Dec. 17.
“Mike has served the city of Minnetrista very well and has always been supportive of the council,” commented Mayor Lisa Whalen in a Sept. 21 news release. “His many years of experience in local government was a huge asset, and he will be difficult to replace.”
Barone has had an extensive career in public service, and before coming to Minnetrista he was with the city of Eden Prairie for 17 years, first in Human Resources and then for seven years as assistant to the city administrator.
Barone said his own retirement will coincide with that of his wife, Geralyn Barone, who retired from her position as Minnetonka city manager early last month.
Allie Polsfuss, director of administration for Minnetrista, said that the city will be hiring an executive search firm to aid in finding the next administrator, a process that could take between 3 and 6 months. The city is expected to decide on a search firm in the next couple of weeks.
