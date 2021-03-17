Minnetrista’s planning commissioners have begun work on clarifying the city’s regulations around installation of ground-mounted solar, taking up the task assigned them by council last fall when an application for a trio of solar farms on high-visibility land generated a bevy of resident comments against the project.
That project had come before commissioners for a routine site plan review but came out of the commission as a bid to council for clarification of a 2015 ordinance that some viewed as encouraging only small-scale ground solar projects, not commercial enterprise.
The application submitted was for 5-6 acres of solar panels on a 36-acre property at the corner of County Road 92 and West Highland Road, just southwest of Whaletail Lake. The previous council both rejected that application and placed a maximum 1-year moratorium on ground-mounted solar inside its agricultural preserve (AgPreserve) zones, pending review of its ordinance (see Oct. 31 Laker Pioneer, “Minnetrista rejects solar farm near Whaletail Lake).
At question was the intent behind that ordinance that first opened the city to ground-mounted systems as much of the language in that ordinance as it’s now written seems to reference private individual systems more on the scale of a solar garden than a solar farm.
All of Minnetrista’s other zoning districts allow ground-mounted solar as an accessory use but also require a conditional use permit (CUP) for their installation. In AgPreserve, though, such systems are currently allowed as primary uses without the need for a CUP.
Under a preliminary draft ordinance now being considered by commissioners and made available ahead of their Feb. 22 meeting, all ground systems—including those in AgPreserve districts—would require CUP approval; it also would relegate ground systems to accessory use, not primary use, in these areas. “We’re basically mimicking the rest of the zoning districts at least as far as residential and agricultural are concerned,” said Nick Olson, city planner for Minnetrista.
The Feb. 22 discussion was largely to “see if we’re headed in the right direction” prior to posting a public hearing, said Olson.
The draft ordinance would also affirm through the specific mention of “small-scale” solar energy systems the city’s preference for more limited solar gardens over the larger, more commercial farms like that which triggered the moratorium last fall. Such an affirmation would be backed by limiting the size of ground systems to a maximum square footage as opposed to a percentage of lot size as is currently the case.
Commissioners initially looked at size limitations of 2,000 square feet but later indicated their support for a 3,000-square foot cap. The city is home to just three ground-mounted systems, the largest of which is 1,500 square feet. By comparison, the application last fall was for a system that would have spanned 5-6 acres, or about 87 times the size of what the draft ordinance would allow.
New language could also be added around performance standards and a system’s configuration. One suggested stipulation is that ground-mounted systems be “constructed in as compact and contigious [sic] a manner as possible” with specifics on height, setback, screening and aesthetics to be worked out in the CUP.
Some commissioners weren’t certain that capping size by square footage would make the best sense in every situation—or even that it was necessary if a CUP requirement is added.
Putting further restrictions ahead of a CUP might preclude investment from a “commercial perspective,” said John Sturgess, who said developers might bypass Minnetrista for a city that doesn’t have such prerequisites. “We’re getting into this game, the green game, and we need to be in the green game as a city for our residents,” he added later.
Peter Vickery, vice chair of the planning commission, also had reservations. “It seems to me that we should be open to some of these larger installations,” he said, also affirming his position the city should encourage solar energy installations and that, to him, last fall’s large-scale system had come down to little more than aesthetics.
A specific size cap would also affect property owners in Minnetrista on a highly variable continuum given that many lots come in at 10, 20, even 40 acres or more.
“I understand we want to restrict [solar] farms, but I don’t want to place any additional restrictions on viable property owners that just want to be off the grid,” said commissioner Damian Young. “We get really restrictive on the larger property owners and that’s what’s worrisome for me.”
Commissioners are still in the first stages of review and have not yet made any recommendations to council.
