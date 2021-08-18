Minnetrista updated its ordinance on public nuisances with council unanimously approving the revisions Aug. 2 after working it over since early March.
Guiding much of the discussion these past five months has been an attempt to remedy issues around due process and, related to that, the former absence of the council in dealing with nuisance violations.
“I think there are adequate procedural safeguards in this revised ordinance,” said Ron Batty, city attorney for Minnetrista. “And the council now has a key role to play.”
Though most nuisance violations are easily remedied and rarely reach even the level of a citation, the more extreme cases would now come before council, a provision notably absent from the previous ordinance.
Instances in which the council would take a role in nuisance abatement are expected to be very few.
“If, and only if, the City and the property owner are unable to come to agreement as to a plan moving forward, the matter would come before the City Council for further consideration and possible abatement action,” explained Andrew Biggerstaff, assistance city attorney, in a memo to council just ahead of final the council’s final discussion of the new ordinance.
If someone found to be in violation is given a notice to remedy the problem but does not do so within the time constraints specified by the notice, they can now appeal to the council, which would review the case, determine a new timeline for remedying the problem and, if there still is no compliance, could then order that the city abate the issue.
Council would also be able to act in emergency cases that “unreasonably endanger public health, safety, or welfare” and for which immediate action is necessary. In these cases, council “may order summary enforcement and abatement.”
Biggerstaff noted that the new ordinance is a “reactionary” tool that, like the previous one, is be complaint-based.
It also does not vest authority in just one official. “Affected property owners would generally have the ability to seek a hearing before the City Council prior to any abatement action occurring,” he wrote in his memo. “This multiprocess step is critical to avoid any particular official having unilateral authority to apply the nuisance regulations without City Council approval.”
In updating public nuisance definitions, the new ordinance is more expansive than previously: the old ordinance had defined 11 kinds of nuisance to the 17 that are now given special attention, and the new ordinance includes particulars around animal carcasses, manure, diseased animals and, for some areas, the height of grass and weeds.
Other nuisances that were already listed in the previous ordinance have been expanded in the revised ordinance to include either more specific language or more catch-all language—or both.
Open excavations and wires strung out across roadways don’t have their own separate mentions anymore and instead are covered by a nuisance definition that is both more specific through its explicit mention of open wells and pits and more generic through its inclusion of the far-ranging words “other obstruction”: the line now prohibits “any open well, pit, excavation, structure, barrier or other obstruction which endangers public health, safety or welfare.”
Flexibility in the language used is a good thing for a nuisance ordinance, said Batty, who explained during a final work session on the topic that especially for cities like Minnetrista, characterized by both a suburban and an agricultural character, some issues might not be much of a problem. “There isn’t a one size fits all approach to this,” he said.
The new ordinance also expands the definition for a kind of nuisance that can be more difficult to abate: outdoor storage. The updated ordinance defines as a public nuisance “excessive exterior storage” that contributes to the “blighted condition of a property, or which is open and obvious to neighboring properties or to the general public from public areas.” The previous ordinance was more brief and more heavily focused on junked and unlicensed vehicles.
To view the new ordinance in full, visit the city’s website at https://www.cityofminnetrista.com/minnetrista-city-code.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.