Minnetonka Orchard, located in Minnetrista, will open for the fall season on Aug. 20. (Submitted photos)

Minnetonka Orchard opens for the Fall Season on Saturday, Aug. 20, with a full calendar of events and attractions designed to delight all ages, along with many new offerings. The Orchard is situated on 43 acres of rolling farmland and is conveniently located on 6480 County Road 26 in Minnetrista.

The fun and festivities at Minnetonka Orchard begin with expanded food and beverage offerings. There will be fun activities for the kids — hayrides, hay mountain climbing, scavenger hunts with prizes, play areas, face painting and more. This year, in response to customer feedback, all attractions at the Orchard are included in the price of admission. Minnetonka Orchard is also a great place to buy farm-fresh apples or pay to pick your own—a family favorite that will be available beginning late August.

