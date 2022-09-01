Minnetonka Orchard in Minnetrista announced that it is pushing back its Fall 2022 opening day.
The apple orchard, located at 6480 County Road 26 in Minnetrista, had previously planned to open on Saturday, Aug. 20, but announced late last week the are pushing back the opening day to Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 3.
“As it awaits the ripening of its apple crop, Minnetonka Orchard has announced its Fall 2022 Grand Opening will be pushed back to Saturday, Sept. 3, to allow their crops to fully ripen,” Tiffany Beitler, spokesperson for Minnetonka Orchard, said. “They look forward to sharing all activities with the public at that time.”
The Orchard is situated on 43 acres of rolling farmland and is located on 6480 County Road 26 in Minnetrista.
The fun and festivities at Minnetonka Orchard begin with expanded food and beverage offerings. There will be fun activities for the kids — hayrides, hay mountain climbing, scavenger hunts with prizes, play areas, face painting and more. This year, in response to customer feedback, all attractions at the Orchard are included in the price of admission. Minnetonka Orchard is also a great place to buy farm-fresh apples or pay to pick your own—a family favorite that will be available beginning late August.
New for the children this year and included in admission, Minnetonka Orchard has added a pint-sized train ride for its “half pint” guests. The Orchard has expanded its animal barn to a petting zoo, which now features fluffy chicks, mini goats, rabbits and pigs. A new collection of vintage tractors (perfect for a photo op) is sure to delight the kid in everyone.
School tours kick off for the fall season as well, a popular field trip for classes that include education, a tour, play time and a snack.
Special events are planned through the entire holiday season. Halloween brings trick-or-treating, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, costume contest, haunted hayrides and more.
“Christmas at the Farm” is magical. Back by popular demand are photos with Santa, holiday hayrides to Santa’s Barn, a Christmas tree farm and more. Visitors can sip hot cocoa while shopping for gifts in the retail barn (with complimentary gift wrapping), decorate gingerbread houses and make treats for the reindeer. Other holiday activities include wine and cheese pairing classes and charcuterie board designing. Details to be announced – visit the website for dates and tickets before they sell out.
On weekends, guests can enjoy live music while noshing on crisp apples or apple-infused baked goods. Adults can relax with a libation from Minnetonka Orchard’s new cider and wine garden, featuring Easton Hard Cider and Everly Farms Winery wines. Libations to suit every palate will be available. Watch as the finishing touches are applied to the new Everly Farms Winery and Tasting Room, which is expected to open later in the season.
Also new this year, Minnetonka Orchard has launched an online ticketing system with season passes allowing people to visit the Orchard grounds as often as they wish. Season passes can be purchased on the Orchard’s website and offer visitors significant savings and special perks like presale opportunities for special events. Season passes for adults are only $20; season passes for children and seniors are only $14.
This year, Minnetonka Orchard has designed a digital labeling system to educate visitors about the 10 apple varieties growing on the property. This system is designed to help visitors know when a specific variety is ready to be picked, what makes each apple suited for baking or eating with recipes included.
This is the second season for Minnetonka Orchard proprietors Esther and Frank Weigel, who acquired the Orchard in 2021. The couple also owns Everly Farms Winery, which will soon open a tasting room featuring hard cider, craft seltzers and wine.
Minnetonka Orchard is located on 6480 County Road 26 in Minnetrista. May through October, it is a popular venue for weddings with scenic views and private events. Fall season is also a popular time for visits from school groups.
More information can be found online at minnetonkaorchardmn.com.
